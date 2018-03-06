Murder Trial Against Bondsman Expected To Begin Tuesday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

The murder trial against a bail bondsman is set to begin this week in Stillwater.

Chasity Carey is accused of killing her client in August. The jury trial is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

Carey claims she shot and killed her client Brandon Williams in self-defense.

Carey was reportedly taking Williams into custody when this happened. 

Carey was working for Signature Bail Bonds in Stillwater at the time.

11/13/2017 Related Story: Bail Bondholder Scheduled To Be In Court Monday

At the time, Williams was out on bail for an arrest in July for second-degree burglary and possession of marijuana.

Law officers said Carey's claims of shooting in self-defense don't match up with witness testimony and surveillance video from the scene.

That surveillance video is expected to be shown in court as evidence.

If convicted, Carey can face life in prison.

