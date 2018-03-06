Lawsuit filed over fatal gas rig explosion in Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Lawsuit filed over fatal gas rig explosion in Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed over a natural gas rig explosion in southeastern Oklahoma that killed five men - three from Oklahoma, one from Texas and one from Colorado.

The lawsuit by Dianna Waldridge, the widow of 60-year-old Parker Waldridge of Crescent, alleges negligence by Red Mountain Energy and Red Mountain Operating, both of Oklahoma City, and Patterson-UTI Drilling and Patterson-UTI Energy, both of Houston.

Patterson-UTI declined comment in a statement, saying it's committed to preventing future such accidents. Red Mountain President Tony Say referred questions to his attorney, who did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

The Jan. 23 explosion near Quinton killed Waldridge, Matt Smith of McAlester, and Roger Cunningham of Seminole, Josh Ray of Fort Worth, Texas, and Cody Risk of Wellington, Colorado.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.