Claremore Infant Badly Bitten By Family Dog, Police Say

Claremore Police are investigating after they say a 4-month-old baby was badly bitten by a family dog overnight. Officers were called to a home in the 2700 block of Ridgeview Court just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 6.

Deputy Chief Steve Cox said the infant was asleep in a swing and the mother was also asleep when a "Husky-type dog" bit the baby. The dog was fairly new to the family, he said.

The mother woke up after hearing the baby crying and discovered the infant had been bitten from the pelvis down to the legs, Cox said.

CPD said the child is expected to recover but may need surgery.

The dog was taken by animal control. The Department of Human Services is also investigating the incident, according to police.