Danny Glover shouted down at Airbnb rally by labor activists

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leaders

President Donald Trump is insisting that he's "not backing down" on his pledge to impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum despite pleas from fellow Republicans in Congress.

Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators

Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak case

Two people have been arrested after appearing at the Texas church where more than two-dozen worshippers were gunned down and claiming the attack was staged.

A man who prosecutors said wanted to avenge U.S. policy in the Middle East admits killing 4 in cross-country binge.

(Patti Sapone/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool, File). File - In this Jan. 20, 2016, file photo, Ali Muhammad Brown, of Seattle, appears before New Jersey Superior Court Judge Ronald Wigler in Newark, N.J. The prosecutor’s office in Essex County, N.J., s...

Voters are set to decide whether to elect Bernie Sanders' stepdaughter as mayor of Vermont's largest city, where the independent senator got his political start.

(AP Photo/Lisa Rathke, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018, file photo, Carina Driscoll, stepdaughter of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, stands outside her campaign office in Burlington, Vt. Driscoll is running for mayor against Democratic Burlington Mayor M...

Washington state lawmakers are advancing a measure that would prohibit landlords from turning away tenants that rely on federal housing assistance, Social Security income and veterans benefits.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, a line of tiny houses stand with their backs to the adjacent street at a homeless encampment in Seattle. In the absence of legislation to incentivize the acceptance of...

Activists working on behalf of a hotel worker union have shouted down actor Danny Glover during a rally of Airbnb hosts at the New York state Capitol.

The Trump administration has chosen an odd time to offer special protection to the U.S. steel industry: Steelmakers are actually faring pretty well.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). A welder fabricates a steel structure at an iron works facility in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, March 5, 2018. President Donald Trump insisted Monday that he's "not backing down" on his plan to impose stiff tari...

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says his agency should be a partner with energy companies that seek to drill for oil and gas on public land.

NN West Virginia legislators plan to meet Tuesday to weigh some possible compromise aimed at ending the strike by West Virginia teachers now entering its ninth day.

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). From left, kindergarten teacher Terra Triggs, first grade teacher Andrea Mason, kindergarten teacher Lisa Taylor, reading specialist Shelly Sexton, Brynn Triggs, Nikki Sexton relax and talk as they wait fo...

A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

By DAVID KLEPPER

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Danny Glover was shouted down at a rally for Airbnb hosts in the New York state Capitol Tuesday when activists working on behalf of a union for hotel workers infiltrated the event and began heckling the 71-year-old actor.

Glover had just began speaking at the event when the protesters began yelling over him, accusing the longtime liberal activist of betraying minorities and the poor by working as a paid adviser to Airbnb. Hecklers said the effort was organized by the Hotel Trades Council, a leading opponent of Airbnb.

"You used to be on the right side!" one yelled.

Glover, the star of the "Lethal Weapon" series, tried to continue his remarks but left the rally as the shouting continued. He later told The Associated Press that he supports Airbnb because it provides everyday people with a technologically innovative way to make ends meet in cities that only grow more expensive.

"I'm talking about empowering people," he said.

Tuesday's pro-Airbnb rally, which featured several dozen Airbnb hosts, highlighted the contentious debate over regulating the popular online home rental service. Critics of the San Francisco-based company say it is reducing housing options and driving up costs as landlords choose short-term Airbnb users over long-term tenants. The Hotel Trades Council also is opposed to what it sees as unfair competition.

"I understand Mr. Glover is wealthy and famous and companies ask him for endorsements all the time," said Tyrone Connell, a member of the union and one of those who heckled Glover. "But in this case, he's working for Airbnb whose business is built on taking away affordable housing and displacing tenants, especially for low-income people of color."

Two years ago, under pressure from the union, the state Legislature and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo passed some of the toughest rules for short-term rentals in the nation, making it illegal to rent out an entire apartment in a multi-unit building for less than 30 days. Officials in New York City were given the power to impose hefty fines on violators.

Many of the hosts who gathered in Albany on Tuesday said the rules must be changed.

"We need our voices to be heard," said Joy Williams, who said she faces up to $65,000 in fines after she listed two units she owns in Harlem on Airbnb.

The legislation now pending before lawmakers - and supported by Airbnb - would roll back many of those rules and impose new regulations, including a ban prohibiting anyone from listing more than one property on the website.

"Airbnb is everywhere in the world," said state Sen. John Bonacic, a Republican and the sponsor of the bill in the Senate. "Why can't it be successful in New York?"

