TPD Trying To Identify Person Of Interest In Larceny

Image of a person of interest connected to a larceny. [Tulsa Police Department]

Tulsa Police hope the public can help them identify a person of interested connected to a larceny.

Police said on February 19, 2018, officers responded to a business in the 6300 block of East 41st Street around 6:00 p.m.

They said a person went into the business, took a gaming system from the back room, wrapped it in a jacket then left.

Police said the person of interest got in a small, black four-door vehicle.

The person of interest is described as an Indian man in his 20s with a long dark ponytail. Police said the man was last seen wearing a gray Nike shirt, black pants, white tennis shoes and a “possible Native American style jacket.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS, or, you can send web tips here.