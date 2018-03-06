Police: McAlester Woman Stops Intruder Using Meat Cleaver - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police: McAlester Woman Stops Intruder Using Meat Cleaver

Image of Caleb Oss. [Facebook] Image of Caleb Oss. [Facebook]
McALESTER, Oklahoma -

McAlester Police said a woman stopped a home intruder by using a meat cleaver.

McAlester Police Captain Don Hass said 20-year-old Caleb Oss broke into an apartment unit on the 900 block of West Choctaw around 10:30 Tuesday morning.

Hass said the woman who lives in the apartment woke up and saw a man standing over her bed with a gun.

Police said the woman’s son heard a commotion, went into the room and confronted the suspect.

Hass said while the son started wrestling with Oss to get the gun, the mother went into the kitchen and got a meat cleaver.

Hass said the woman hit Oss several times with the meat cleaver and then called the police.

Police said Oss is now in the hospital with serious injuries. They said the gun Oss had was a Co2 air pistol.

The son had to be taken to the hospital for a cut on his wrist.

Hass said the victims do not know Oss. Police said they believe he was under the influence of some sort of controlled substance.

