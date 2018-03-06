Oklahoma lawmakers reject crossbow limits after boy's death - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma lawmakers reject crossbow limits after boy's death

By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma lawmakers have defeated legislation to limit children's access to crossbows after a 13-year-old boy was charged with murder after his playmate was killed by an arrow.

The Oklahoma House voted 54-38 against the bill Monday. Republican Rep. Kevin Wallace of Wellston wrote the bill and says he may ask House members to reconsider.

The bill would limit a child's access to crossbows except for hunting animals and hunter safety and training classes and would makes it a misdemeanor for anyone, including parents, to sell or give a child a crossbow for other purposes.

It was filed following the October death of 10-year-old Austin Almanza in Chandler. A first-degree murder charge has been filed against the boy accused of firing the arrow that killed Austin and wounded his younger brother.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

