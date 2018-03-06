Oklahoma lawmakers reject crossbow limits after boy's death

By The Associated Press



OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma lawmakers have defeated legislation to limit children's access to crossbows after a 13-year-old boy was charged with murder after his playmate was killed by an arrow.

The Oklahoma House voted 54-38 against the bill Monday. Republican Rep. Kevin Wallace of Wellston wrote the bill and says he may ask House members to reconsider.

The bill would limit a child's access to crossbows except for hunting animals and hunter safety and training classes and would makes it a misdemeanor for anyone, including parents, to sell or give a child a crossbow for other purposes.

It was filed following the October death of 10-year-old Austin Almanza in Chandler. A first-degree murder charge has been filed against the boy accused of firing the arrow that killed Austin and wounded his younger brother.

