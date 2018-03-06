Yo-Yo Ma performs for California siblings held captive

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

Trump puts GOP in the hot seat on guns _ for now

Trump puts GOP in the hot seat on guns _ for now

President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leaders

President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leaders

President Donald Trump is insisting that he's "not backing down" on his pledge to impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum despite pleas from fellow Republicans in Congress.

President Donald Trump is insisting that he's "not backing down" on his pledge to impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum despite pleas from fellow Republicans in Congress.

Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow

Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators

Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak case

Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak case

NN West Virginia legislators plan to meet Tuesday to weigh some possible compromise aimed at ending the strike by West Virginia teachers now entering its ninth day.

NN West Virginia legislators plan to meet Tuesday to weigh some possible compromise aimed at ending the strike by West Virginia teachers now entering its ninth day.

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). From left, kindergarten teacher Terra Triggs, first grade teacher Andrea Mason, kindergarten teacher Lisa Taylor, reading specialist Shelly Sexton, Brynn Triggs, Nikki Sexton relax and talk as they wait fo...

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). From left, kindergarten teacher Terra Triggs, first grade teacher Andrea Mason, kindergarten teacher Lisa Taylor, reading specialist Shelly Sexton, Brynn Triggs, Nikki Sexton relax and talk as they wait fo...

A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

NASA has launched another of the world's most advanced weather satellites, this time to watch over the Pacific and western US.

NASA has launched another of the world's most advanced weather satellites, this time to watch over the Pacific and western US.

(United Launch Alliance/NASA via AP). This undated photo provided by the United Launch Alliance via NASA shows a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NOAA's GOES-S satellite waits for liftoff on Thursday, March 1, 2018, from Space Launch Comp...

(United Launch Alliance/NASA via AP). This undated photo provided by the United Launch Alliance via NASA shows a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NOAA's GOES-S satellite waits for liftoff on Thursday, March 1, 2018, from Space Launch Comp...

Claims that the active ingredient in weed killer Roundup can cause cancer have been evaluated by international agencies, U.S. and foreign regulators and agribusiness giant Monsanto. Now, a federal judge in San Francisco will conduct his own review.

Claims that the active ingredient in weed killer Roundup can cause cancer have been evaluated by international agencies, U.S. and foreign regulators and agribusiness giant Monsanto. Now, a federal judge in San...

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 2, 2018, photo, Christine Sheppard works with her loom in her home in Oceanside, Calif. Claims that the active ingredient in the widely used weed killer Roundup can cause cancer have been evaluated by internationa...

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 2, 2018, photo, Christine Sheppard works with her loom in her home in Oceanside, Calif. Claims that the active ingredient in the widely used weed killer Roundup can cause cancer have been evaluated by internationa...

Alaska moose biologists are experimenting with a new way to survey moose in the state's largest city.

Alaska moose biologists are experimenting with a new way to survey moose in the state's largest city.

(AP Photo/Dan Joling). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, Dave Battle of the Alaska Department Fish and Game waits for a moose to move off after firing a dart into its side that's designed to obtain a skin sample in Anchorage, Alaska. Flight rules o...

(AP Photo/Dan Joling). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, Dave Battle of the Alaska Department Fish and Game waits for a moose to move off after firing a dart into its side that's designed to obtain a skin sample in Anchorage, Alaska. Flight rules o...

For the first time, astronomers have glimpsed the dawn of the universe 13.6 billion years ago when the earliest stars were just beginning to glow.

For the first time, astronomers have glimpsed the dawn of the universe 13.6 billion years ago when the earliest stars were just beginning to glow.

(N.R. Fuller/National Science Foundation via AP). This image provided by the National Science Foundation shows a timeline of the universe. Scientists have detected a signal from 180 million years after the Big Bang when the earliest stars began glowing...

(N.R. Fuller/National Science Foundation via AP). This image provided by the National Science Foundation shows a timeline of the universe. Scientists have detected a signal from 180 million years after the Big Bang when the earliest stars began glowing...

Welcome drifts of fresh snow await California's water managers on their late-winter survey of the Sierra Nevada snowpack.

Welcome drifts of fresh snow await California's water managers on their late-winter survey of the Sierra Nevada snowpack.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, Frank Gehrke, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, leaves a snow covered meadow after conducting the second snow surve...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, Frank Gehrke, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, leaves a snow covered meadow after conducting the second snow surve...

Key aide to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has been granted permission to make extra money consulting for private clients.

Key aide to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has been granted permission to make extra money consulting for private clients.

Four days after he fatally shot himself outside the White House, a Florida man's apartment has not been searched by police.

Four days after he fatally shot himself outside the White House, a Florida man's apartment has not been searched by police.

No police search at home of man who shot self by White House

No police search at home of man who shot self by White House

Voters are set to decide whether to elect Bernie Sanders' stepdaughter as mayor of Vermont's largest city, where the independent senator got his political start.

Voters are set to decide whether to elect Bernie Sanders' stepdaughter as mayor of Vermont's largest city, where the independent senator got his political start.

(AP Photo/Lisa Rathke, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018, file photo, Carina Driscoll, stepdaughter of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, stands outside her campaign office in Burlington, Vt. Driscoll is running for mayor against Democratic Burlington Mayor M...

(AP Photo/Lisa Rathke, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018, file photo, Carina Driscoll, stepdaughter of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, stands outside her campaign office in Burlington, Vt. Driscoll is running for mayor against Democratic Burlington Mayor M...

CORONA, Calif. (AP) - World-famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma held a special concert for the California siblings who authorities said were starved and shackled to their beds by their parents.

City of Corona Mayor Karen Spiegel says Ma performed Friday at the Corona Regional Medical Center. The hospital posted a photo of Ma on Twitter and thanked him for sharing his love of music with the siblings.

Their parents, David and Louise Turpin, have pleaded not guilty to torture and other charges.

The Turpins were arrested in January after their 17-year-old daughter escaped from their home in the city of Perris. Authorities said the home reeked of human waste and the evidence of starvation was obvious, with the oldest of 13 siblings weighing just 82 pounds.

An attorney for the adult siblings didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.