4.1 magnitude earthquake recorded in north-central Oklahoma

AMORITA, Okla. (AP) - For the second time in three days, an earthquake stronger than magnitude 4.0 has been recorded in northern Oklahoma.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 4.1 magnitude quake at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday near the town of Amorita, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.

Alfalfa County Emergency Management Director Shana Smallwood-Buchanan says there are no reports of damage or injury.

The quake comes after two magnitude 4.2 temblors struck Sunday near Breckenridge, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) away.

The quakes are the strongest in Oklahoma since a magnitude 4.3 temblor in September near Medford.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production. Regulators have order some wells to be closed.

