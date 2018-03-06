Wildfire Threatens Buildings In Washington County - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Wildfire Threatens Buildings In Washington County

Posted: Updated:
Image of the fire on Highway 123. Image of the fire on Highway 123.
Image of a truck blocking the highway. Image of a truck blocking the highway.
Image of firefighters on the front line. Image of firefighters on the front line.
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma -

Multiple fire departments battled a wildfire southwest of Bartlesville Tuesday afternoon.

Washington County Emergency Management confirms seven departments fought a large wildfire near Highway 123 and CR 2075.

As of about 3 p.m. they say no structures had been lost but the flames threatened at least half a dozen homes.

Highway 123 was closed near Onion Prairie Road while firefighters struggled to put out the fast-moving flames. 

They don't know how the fire started.

The fire danger is critical because of strong northwest winds.

