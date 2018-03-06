Wildfire Threatens Buildings In Washington County

Image of firefighters on the front line.

Image of a truck blocking the highway.

Image of the fire on Highway 123.

Multiple fire departments battled a wildfire southwest of Bartlesville Tuesday afternoon.

Washington County Emergency Management confirms seven departments fought a large wildfire near Highway 123 and CR 2075.

As of about 3 p.m. they say no structures had been lost but the flames threatened at least half a dozen homes.

Highway 123 was closed near Onion Prairie Road while firefighters struggled to put out the fast-moving flames.

They don't know how the fire started.

The fire danger is critical because of strong northwest winds.