As Trump weighs tariff, US steelmakers enjoy rising profits

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

Trump puts GOP in the hot seat on guns _ for now

Trump puts GOP in the hot seat on guns _ for now

President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leaders

President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leaders

President Donald Trump is insisting that he's "not backing down" on his pledge to impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum despite pleas from fellow Republicans in Congress.

President Donald Trump is insisting that he's "not backing down" on his pledge to impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum despite pleas from fellow Republicans in Congress.

Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow

Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators

Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak case

Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak case

Two people have been arrested after appearing at the Texas church where more than two-dozen worshippers were gunned down and claiming the attack was staged.

Two people have been arrested after appearing at the Texas church where more than two-dozen worshippers were gunned down and claiming the attack was staged.

A man who prosecutors said wanted to avenge U.S. policy in the Middle East admits killing 4 in cross-country binge.

A man who prosecutors said wanted to avenge U.S. policy in the Middle East admits killing 4 in cross-country binge.

(Patti Sapone/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool, File). File - In this Jan. 20, 2016, file photo, Ali Muhammad Brown, of Seattle, appears before New Jersey Superior Court Judge Ronald Wigler in Newark, N.J. The prosecutor’s office in Essex County, N.J., s...

(Patti Sapone/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool, File). File - In this Jan. 20, 2016, file photo, Ali Muhammad Brown, of Seattle, appears before New Jersey Superior Court Judge Ronald Wigler in Newark, N.J. The prosecutor’s office in Essex County, N.J., s...

Voters are set to decide whether to elect Bernie Sanders' stepdaughter as mayor of Vermont's largest city, where the independent senator got his political start.

Voters are set to decide whether to elect Bernie Sanders' stepdaughter as mayor of Vermont's largest city, where the independent senator got his political start.

(AP Photo/Lisa Rathke, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018, file photo, Carina Driscoll, stepdaughter of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, stands outside her campaign office in Burlington, Vt. Driscoll is running for mayor against Democratic Burlington Mayor M...

(AP Photo/Lisa Rathke, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018, file photo, Carina Driscoll, stepdaughter of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, stands outside her campaign office in Burlington, Vt. Driscoll is running for mayor against Democratic Burlington Mayor M...

Key aide to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has been granted permission to make extra money consulting for private clients.

Key aide to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has been granted permission to make extra money consulting for private clients.

Washington state lawmakers are advancing a measure that would prohibit landlords from turning away tenants that rely on federal housing assistance, Social Security income and veterans benefits.

Washington state lawmakers are advancing a measure that would prohibit landlords from turning away tenants that rely on federal housing assistance, Social Security income and veterans benefits.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, a line of tiny houses stand with their backs to the adjacent street at a homeless encampment in Seattle. In the absence of legislation to incentivize the acceptance of...

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, a line of tiny houses stand with their backs to the adjacent street at a homeless encampment in Seattle. In the absence of legislation to incentivize the acceptance of...

Activists working on behalf of a hotel worker union have shouted down actor Danny Glover during a rally of Airbnb hosts at the New York state Capitol.

Activists working on behalf of a hotel worker union have shouted down actor Danny Glover during a rally of Airbnb hosts at the New York state Capitol.

The Trump administration has chosen an odd time to offer special protection to the U.S. steel industry: Steelmakers are actually faring pretty well.

The Trump administration has chosen an odd time to offer special protection to the U.S. steel industry: Steelmakers are actually faring pretty well.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). A welder fabricates a steel structure at an iron works facility in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, March 5, 2018. President Donald Trump insisted Monday that he's "not backing down" on his plan to impose stiff tari...

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). A welder fabricates a steel structure at an iron works facility in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, March 5, 2018. President Donald Trump insisted Monday that he's "not backing down" on his plan to impose stiff tari...

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says his agency should be a partner with energy companies that seek to drill for oil and gas on public land.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says his agency should be a partner with energy companies that seek to drill for oil and gas on public land.

NN West Virginia legislators plan to meet Tuesday to weigh some possible compromise aimed at ending the strike by West Virginia teachers now entering its ninth day.

NN West Virginia legislators plan to meet Tuesday to weigh some possible compromise aimed at ending the strike by West Virginia teachers now entering its ninth day.

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). From left, kindergarten teacher Terra Triggs, first grade teacher Andrea Mason, kindergarten teacher Lisa Taylor, reading specialist Shelly Sexton, Brynn Triggs, Nikki Sexton relax and talk as they wait fo...

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). From left, kindergarten teacher Terra Triggs, first grade teacher Andrea Mason, kindergarten teacher Lisa Taylor, reading specialist Shelly Sexton, Brynn Triggs, Nikki Sexton relax and talk as they wait fo...

A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). A welder fabricates a steel structure at an iron works facility in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, March 5, 2018. President Donald Trump insisted Monday that he's "not backing down" on his plan to impose stiff tari...

By PAUL WISEMAN

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has chosen an odd time to offer special protection to the U.S. steel industry.

As President Donald Trump prepares to impose a 25 percent tax on imported steel, America's steelmakers are actually faring pretty well: The U.S. steel industry last year earned more than $2.8 billion, up from $714 million in 2016 and a loss in 2015, according to the Commerce Department. And the industry added more than 8,000 jobs between January 2017 and January 2018.

Even before Trump mentioned the tariff last Thursday, the price of the benchmark U.S.-made hot-rolled steel had reached the highest level since May 2011, according to S&P Global Platts. The price surged even higher on the tariff news.

"We finished 2017 in a good position. We look forward to 2018," U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt told industry analysts Feb. 1, according to a transcript at the website Seeking Alpha. He continued: "We're seeing increased demand from our customers and have rescheduled some projects to ensure that we can make enough steel to support our customers' needs."

Still, the steel companies complain they're victims of unfair foreign competition.

"The industry isn't doing as bad as their press releases say it is," says steel analyst Charles Bradford, president of Bradford Research. "Any time world economic growth is over 3 percent, the steel industry usually does OK." The International Monetary Fund says the global economy grew 3.7 percent last year and expects it to grow 3.9 percent in 2018.

The U.S. economy grew 2.3 percent last year, an improvement on 1.5 percent growth in 2016. Also raising demand for steel: Florida and Texas are rebuilding after last year's ruinous hurricanes.

Ned Hill, a professor at Ohio State University's John Glenn College of Public Affairs who studies economic development, says that after decades of cost-cutting and restructuring, American steel is "a vastly improved industry. It seems to me that they've established a competitive equilibrium."

In the 1980s, American steelmakers needed 10.1 man-hours to produce a ton of steel; now they need 1.5 man-hours, says Joe Innace of S&P Global Platts.

Most American steel is now made at super-efficient mini mills, which use electric arc furnaces to turn scrap metal into steel. (Traditional integrated steel mills make steel from scratch, feeding iron ore and coking coal into blast furnaces.) Some mini-mills need just 0.5 man-hours to produce a ton of steel, Innace says.

Increased productivity means today's steel mills don't need as many workers. Steel industry employment peaked at 650,000 in 1953. By the start of this year, U.S. steelmakers employed just 143,000.

The industry definitely faces long-term problems. Massive overproduction by China has flooded world markets with steel and kept world prices lower than they would have been. Some countries subsidize their steel producers and allow them to sell steel at unfairly low prices.

But the United States has already aggressively defended U.S. steel producers. As of mid-2017, the government was imposing 149 different restrictions on steel imports.

Steelmakers don't just face competition from foreign producers. They also vie against lighter materials - plastics and composites - that increasingly can be used in building construction and auto production, says Ohio State's Hill.

Most economists oppose Trump's proposed steel tariffs, along with his call for a 10 percent duty on imported aluminum. Taxing imported steel would help domestic steel producers, they concede, but it would drive up steel prices and put pressure on the far more numerous companies that consume steel, such as automakers and aircraft manufacturers.

The Trade Partnership, a consulting firm, says the tariffs would increase U.S. employment in the steel and aluminum sector by about 33,000 jobs but would cost 179,000 jobs in the rest of the economy.

A better option, Bradford says, would be increasing the gasoline tax to finance road, bridge and other public works projects that require lots of steel. The steelmakers "don't really need tariffs," he says. "What they do need is more infrastructure spending."

____

Follow Paul Wiseman on Twitter at https://twitter.com/PaulWisemanAP

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.