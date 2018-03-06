Oklahoma grass fires force partial closure of state highways

By The Associated Press



NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Grass fires have scorched pastures across Oklahoma and caused the partial closure of a busy interstate highway south of Oklahoma City.

Authorities say a large grass fire driven by dry conditions and gusty winds partially closed a two-mile stretch of Interstate-35 near Goldsby for about an hour Tuesday.

Firefighters also battled grass fires near Enid, Hammon, Maysville and other locations across the state. The cause of the fires was not immediately known.

The National Weather Service in Norman says warm temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds have created extreme fire danger in northern, central and western Oklahoma. Forecasters say wind gusts of up to 55 mph would cause any fire to spread rapidly.

