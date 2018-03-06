Downed Pole Causes Outages In Bixby, Broken Arrow

People in the Bixby and Broken Arrow area are dealing with power outages.

At one time, PSO reported 1,781 customers were without power from Haikey Creek Park west to Memorial, north to 101st Street and south to 131st Street.

PSO was able to reroute power to most of the customers around 4:45 p.m.

PSO said the outage is caused by a down pole. Crews will have to replace the pole so repairs will take longer. No time was given for when repairs would be made.