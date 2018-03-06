Crime Stoppers Celebrates Opening New Tulsa Office

Tulsa Crime Stoppers celebrated the opening of its new space in the Promenade Mall.

Now, they’ll have enough space to train people for their Alert Neighbors and other programs.

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said the goal is solving cases as quickly as possible.

"When you think about solving cases, it's not the case itself, it's the closure that you bring to families, and that allows them to continue healing and moving on with their lives knowing that someone has answered up to their loved one’s murder," he said.

The new office is 2,600 square feet compared to just 800 square feet at the old location.