Crime Stoppers Celebrates Opening New Tulsa Office - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Crime Stoppers Celebrates Opening New Tulsa Office

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Crime Stoppers celebrated the opening of its new space in the Promenade Mall.

Now, they’ll have enough space to train people for their Alert Neighbors and other programs.

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said the goal is solving cases as quickly as possible.

"When you think about solving cases, it's not the case itself, it's the closure that you bring to families, and that allows them to continue healing and moving on with their lives knowing that someone has answered up to their loved one’s murder," he said.

The new office is 2,600 square feet compared to just 800 square feet at the old location.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.