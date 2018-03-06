Oklahoma Superintendents Weigh In On Possible Teacher Walkout

Police in Norman are on the lookout for a missing baby boy taken and believed to be in danger from his biological father.More >>
Police in Norman are on the lookout for a missing baby boy taken and believed to be in danger from his biological father.More >>
A Spencer family is searching for their stolen horses. The pair escaped Tuesday morning, and made it to Midwest City.More >>
A Spencer family is searching for their stolen horses. The pair escaped Tuesday morning, and made it to Midwest City.More >>
The major Midwestern low pressure area is now far enough east of the area (across the Great Lakes region) to relax the winds across the state after experiencing some 40 and 50 mph winds yesterday afternoon.More >>
The major Midwestern low pressure area is now far enough east of the area (across the Great Lakes region) to relax the winds across the state after experiencing some 40 and 50 mph winds yesterday afternoon.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it is still investigating the cause of a truck crash Tuesday evening that killed a Mounds man.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it is still investigating the cause of a truck crash Tuesday evening that killed a Mounds man.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.