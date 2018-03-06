Amber Alert Issued For Missing Norman Baby, Taken By Father - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Amber Alert Issued For Missing Norman Baby, Taken By Father

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

An Amber Alert has now been issued for a missing baby boy taken and believed to be in danger from his biological father.

Police are looking for 7-month-old Jody Minjarez and his father 31-year-old Victor Minjarez.

Authorities say they believe the Victor and Jody may be traveling in a white 2008 Cadillac Escalade with Oklahoma license plate number 128KNQ.

According to their report, Norman Police say it all started back on Feb. 19, when they were called to a domestic situation at a home in the 1500 block of Lakecrest Dr. During that incident police say Victor violently attacked the mother of his child and fled with the boy.

On Feb. 23, the mother attempted to file a Victim Protective Order (VPO) against Victor that sought to have Jody returned to her. Since then, police say Victor has passed along messages to the mother, stating that she would never see her child again.

Based on that information, authorities say they now believe that Jody is in imminent danger of bodily harm or death.

Norman police officials had this to say regarding the time of events with this case:

“The timing was based on the investigation, along with the father's legal rights to the child and similar incidents with those involved. Up until today, the case didn't meet the criteria for an Amber Alert. We are working to locate the child and ensure his safety and well-being.”

At the time of the original incident, investigators say Victor took off with Jody in a rented U-Haul pickup. They say Victor is homeless, but they have reason to believe he is still in the Oklahoma City area, possibly staying at a motel with a friend.

Authorities describe Victor as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.   

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Victor or Jody, you are asked to all 911 immediately.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.