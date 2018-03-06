OCPD: Amber Alert Canceled After Father Arrested, Baby Still Missing

The Oklahoma City Police Department says an Amber Alert has been canceled after a father wanted for taking his 7-month-old was arrested Wednesday evening. But police say, the baby is still missing.

Police said 31-year-old Victor Minjarez was taken into custody in Oklahoma City. But, they have not located 7-month-old Jody Minjarez. At this time, they are following several leads of possible locations.

According to their report, Norman Police say it all started back on Feb. 19, when they were called to a domestic situation at a home in the 1500 block of Lakecrest Dr. During that incident police say Victor violently attacked the mother of his child and fled with the boy.

On Feb. 23, the mother attempted to file a Victim Protective Order (VPO) against Victor that sought to have Jody returned to her. Since then, police say Victor has passed along messages to the mother, stating that she would never see her child again.

Based on that information, authorities say they believed that Jody was in imminent danger of bodily harm or death.

Norman police officials had this to say regarding the time of events with this case:

“The timing was based on the investigation, along with the father's legal rights to the child and similar incidents with those involved. Up until today, the case didn't meet the criteria for an Amber Alert. We are working to locate the child and ensure his safety and well-being.”

AMBER ALERT: Amber Alert has now been issued for 7-month-old Jody Minjarez. Suspect is believed to be driving a light blue BMW 4-door sedan or a white Cadillac Escalade w/ OK License Plate 128-KNQ. Call 911 or 405-321-1444 with any info. MORE: https://t.co/6keGXWPLvH pic.twitter.com/sa1szeDdjL — Norman Police (@normanokpd) March 7, 2018

At the time of the original incident, investigators say Victor took off with Jody in a rented U-Haul pickup.

