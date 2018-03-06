Proposal to name highway for Trump faces opposition in Utah

Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators

Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak case

Emergency rooms saw a big jump in opioid overdoses last year _ the latest evidence the nation's drug crisis is getting worse.

House Speaker is calling upon President Donald Trump to take a 'more surgical approach' to trade and back off his threat to levy tariffs on steel and aluminum imports

The Trump administration greeted North Korea's reported willingness to negotiate away its nuclear weapons with a combination of hopefulness and skepticism

Trump praises Sweden as a close ally, says he has been proven right in his criticism of the country's immigration policies

A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself with his car

Washington became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly

Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policy

Another nor'easter is threatening communities up and down the East Coast, closing schools and city offices and causing outage concerns for utility customers still trying to bounce back from last week's storm.

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...

Life-ending drugs not allowed at government-run homes for veterans in California and others states that that have legalized physician-assisted deaths.

(AP Photo by Julie Watson). HOLD FOR USE WITH STORY MOVING WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7, 2018-In this Feb. 23, 2018 photo Air Force veteran Ed Warren, 82, and his wife, Jac Warren, 81, pose for a photo while visiting San Diego, to attend the Democrats' annual co...

A massive water main break sent water gushing into neighborhoods and flooded a major highway near Atlanta on Wednesday, forcing more than 100 schools to close and shutting down businesses miles away.

(John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Vehicles are stopped by a water main break in Doraville, Ga., Wednesday, March 7, 2018. The massive water main break Wednesday morning left residents outside Atlanta without water, sent water gushing in...

A man shot and killed a police officer and wounded two others who were checking on a disturbance at a Missouri home.

NYPD chief of detectives Robert Boyce says they've gathered considerable evidence in the rape investigation of Harvey Weinstein.

The state of Oregon has sued Nevada gambling mogul Steve Wynn and the board of directors of Wynn Resorts Ltd. for failing to act in the best interests of shareholders and stop a pervasive pattern of sexual misconduct at the company.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Wynn Las Vegas is pictured in Las Vegas. The state of Oregon has sued Nevada gambling mogul Steve Wynn and the board of directors of Wynn Resorts Ltd. for allegedly failing to act...

Another nor'easter threatens communities up and down the East Coast.

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...

Jupiter's poles are blanketed by geometric clusters of cyclones and its atmosphere is deeper than suspected.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is taking the fight over the nation's immigration policy directly to California.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...

A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.

(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser). Florida Rep. Janet Cruz (D-Tampa) walks around a group of 20 college students and activists as they stage a die-in on the 4th floor rotunda between the House and Senate chambers while the House takes up the school safety bil...

(Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2017, file photo, Arch Canyon within Bears Ears National Monument in Utah is viewed. A plan to name a Utah highway after President Donald Trump is getting a nod of approval ...

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Rep. Mike Noel, right, R-Kanab, votes on the House Floor at the Utah State Capitol Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Salt Lake City. A plan to name a Utah highway after President Donald Trump is getting a nod of approval from Utah lawm...

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2018, file photo, Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City, speaks on the Senate floor at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. Utah Democrats are pushing back on a proposal to rename a scenic highwa...

(Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2016, file photo, cyclists race along the scenic Byway 12 above Calf Creek and the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument beyond during the second stage of the Tour Of...

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump speaks during news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the East Room at the White House, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Washington.

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A proposal to name a Utah highway after President Donald Trump is getting pushback from state Democrats, including one who said Tuesday that he would suggest naming a ramp for porn star Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006.

State Sen. Jim Dabakis said he's trying to show lawmakers that many people would be offended by the idea of honoring Trump for his contentious decision to shrink two national monuments in Utah.

The president's move received support from state Republican leaders who want the land open for potential oil, gas and coal use but angered environmentalists, outdoor enthusiasts and Native Americans. Several groups, including outdoor retailer Patagonia, are suing over the decision, calling it the largest elimination of protected land in American history.

"I just want the Legislature to understand the level of disrespect that a lot of citizens are feeling by this notion of awarding him this most special byway in the United States," Dabakis said.

Now named the National Parks Highway, it overlaps several roads as it connects a series of iconic national parks such as Zion, Arches and Bryce Canyon.

If the idea becomes law, Utah would spend $124,000 on signs for Donald J. Trump National Parks Highway. It's been approved by a committee of lawmakers and is now paused in the House, where another Democrat is suggesting replacing Trump's name with recently deceased Utah billionaire and philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr.

Republican Gov. Gary Herbert said that while he wanted the monuments scaled back, naming the highway for Trump might be premature.

"Typically, at least in Utah, we wait until people have left office and reward them for the work they've done, or sometimes even after they pass away," he said.

Republican supporters argue Trump deserves the honor for downsizing the sprawling Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments in December. Former President Barack Obama designated Bears Ears before he left office in a series of expansions of monuments nationwide.

Rep. Mike Noel, who is sponsoring the measure, has said the Utah monuments wrongly limited how the land can be used and ignored the wishes of people who live near them. He says Trump's decision shows he cares about states' rights. Noel didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment Tuesday.

Elsewhere, lawmakers in New York have considered renaming a state park named for Trump on land he donated after plans for a golf course fell through.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.