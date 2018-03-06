State Lawmakers Plan To Stave Off Teachers Strike - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

State Lawmakers Plan To Stave Off Teachers Strike

Posted: Updated:
Gov. Fallin discusses options to stave off possible teacher strike. Gov. Fallin discusses options to stave off possible teacher strike.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Education Association is giving the legislature an April 23 deadline to come up with a plan for raises, or teachers will strike. 

State lawmakers are working to stave off a teacher strike. Legislative leaders met with the governor and discussed ideas Tuesday morning after they failed to reach the 75 percent majority needed to raise taxes for a teacher pay increase.

Read Also: Bill On Tax Increase, Teacher Pay Fails To Pass House 

So, they’re discussing a more creative approach; reducing the amount of taxes teachers pay.

“There are meetings with the democrats going on but there’s also meetings with the Republicans,” said Representative Jon Echols (R) Majority Floor Leader. “There’s some options that can be done in the next couple weeks to give teachers a pay raise and I hope those things get done.”

Among those options - exempting teachers from income tax and changing deductions for teachers. “Which deals with some of the deductions that people are allowed to take. We’ve talked about looking at some exemptions from income tax,” said Governor Mary Fallin.

That could lead to the equivalent of a raise, albeit not as large as teachers and lawmakers had hoped.

“Because it will take more than that.” Governor Fallin said, “Tax exemption on income tax won’t cut it alone, but it will help.”

Republicans are also considering an increase in tax on oil and natural gas production called gross production.

“You could look at the possibility of solely a GPT vote. There’s several options that are on the table out there. Hopefully those things get passed this week,” Echols said.

Senator Greg Treat (R) Majority Floor Leader said, “Unfortunately, House Democrats stood in the way of progress. The House Democrats stood in the way of a teacher pay raise.” 

Democratic Representative Emily Virgin (D) Democratic Caucus Chair replied, “It’s amazing that the blame game is still happening and that we’re being blamed for standing up for working Oklahomans and not wanting to tax them more.”

Blame game aside, lawmakers hope they can pass something in the next few weeks to keep teachers in the classroom and off the picket lines.

“I don’t know.” Treat said, “I hope we can.”

Legislative leaders say they hope to begin presenting revenue bills to pay for teacher raises in the next week. 

Read Related Story: Oklahoma Superintendents Weigh In On Possible Teacher Walkout

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

Featured On News9.com

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • PoliticalMore>>

  • Washington's housing discrimination bill heads to governor

    Washington's housing discrimination bill heads to governor

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 5:01 AM EST2018-03-07 10:01:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, a line of tiny houses stand with their backs to the adjacent street at a homeless encampment in Seattle. In the absence of legislation to incentivize the acceptance of...(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, a line of tiny houses stand with their backs to the adjacent street at a homeless encampment in Seattle. In the absence of legislation to incentivize the acceptance of...
    Washington state lawmakers are advancing a measure that would prohibit landlords from turning away tenants that rely on federal housing assistance, Social Security income and veterans benefits.More >>
    Washington state lawmakers are advancing a measure that would prohibit landlords from turning away tenants that rely on federal housing assistance, Social Security income and veterans benefits.More >>

  • Porn star sues Trump over nondisclosure agreement

    Porn star sues Trump over nondisclosure agreement

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 4:55 AM EST2018-03-07 09:55:44 GMT
    An adult film actress is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.More >>
    An adult film actress is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.More >>

  • Democrats, women candidates score big in Texas primaries

    Democrats, women candidates score big in Texas primaries

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 4:55 AM EST2018-03-07 09:55:28 GMT
    (Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP). Senator Sylvia Garcia exits the polling stationat the Montie Beach Community Center after voting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Houston. Texas Democrats turned out in force ahead of the first-in-the-nation p...(Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP). Senator Sylvia Garcia exits the polling stationat the Montie Beach Community Center after voting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Houston. Texas Democrats turned out in force ahead of the first-in-the-nation p...
    Democrats in deep-red Texas kicked off the nation's 2018 midterm primary elections Tuesday with a surge in turnout, dozens of women seeking office and early signs of midterm anger toward President Donald Trump.More >>
    Democrats in deep-red Texas kicked off the nation's 2018 midterm primary elections Tuesday with a surge in turnout, dozens of women seeking office and early signs of midterm anger toward President Donald Trump.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.