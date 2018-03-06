Republican wins special election for Oklahoma House seat - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Republican wins special election for Oklahoma House seat

Posted: Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Republican Brad Boles has won a special election for a vacant seat in the Oklahoma House.

The Marlow mayor defeated Democrat Charles L. Murdock of Cheyenne with 72 percent of the vote in Tuesday's special election for the vacant state House District 51 seat. The district comprises Grady, Stephens and McClain counties.

Republicans already enjoy a solid majority in the 101-member chamber. Before Boles' election, there were 72 Republicans and 28 Democrats in the state House.

The vacancy resulted from the resignation of three-term Republican Rep. Scott Biggs of Chickasha, who stepped down in November to accept President Donald Trump's appointment as Farm Service Agency state director. Among other things, Biggs is responsible for implementing U.S. Department of Agriculture policies in planning, organizing and administering FSA programs in the state.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.