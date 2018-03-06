Manicurist accuses Steve Wynn of sexual misconduct suit

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leaders

President Donald Trump is insisting that he's "not backing down" on his pledge to impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum despite pleas from fellow Republicans in Congress.

Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators

Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak case

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). Teachers and school personnel celebrate after the state Senate approved a bill to increase state workers pay across the board by 5 percent at the capitol in Charleston, W.Va., on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. T...

Former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry was a rising star for Democrats in the red state of Tennessee, but she went into freefall with an affair and guilty plea.

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Nashville Mayor Megan Barry announces her resignation Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Barry resigned after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from the city while carrying on an extramarital affair wit...

Washington state lawmakers are advancing a measure that would prohibit landlords from turning away tenants that rely on federal housing assistance, Social Security income and veterans benefits.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, a line of tiny houses stand with their backs to the adjacent street at a homeless encampment in Seattle. In the absence of legislation to incentivize the acceptance of...

A woman who says she regularly performed manicures on embattled casino mogul Steve Wynn has filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual misconduct.

(AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File). FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2016, file photo, Steve Wynn, CEO of Wynn Palace, speaks during a press conference in Macau, China. A woman who says she regularly performed manicures on Wynn has filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexu...

The Trump administration has chosen an odd time to offer special protection to the U.S. steel industry: Steelmakers are actually faring pretty well.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). A welder fabricates a steel structure at an iron works facility in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, March 5, 2018. President Donald Trump insisted Monday that he's "not backing down" on his plan to impose stiff tari...

Another nor'easter is threatening communities up and down the East Coast, closing schools and city offices and causing outage concerns for utility customers still trying to bounce back from last week's storm.

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...

The Trump administration is suing to block California laws that extend protections for immigrants living in the United States illegally.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...

Democrats in deep-red Texas kicked off the nation's 2018 midterm primary elections Tuesday with a surge in turnout, dozens of women seeking office and early signs of midterm anger toward President Donald Trump.

(Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP). Senator Sylvia Garcia exits the polling stationat the Montie Beach Community Center after voting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Houston. Texas Democrats turned out in force ahead of the first-in-the-nation p...

An adult film actress is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

An expedition funded by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has found the wreckage of the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which was sunk by the Japanese in the Battle of the Coral Sea.

(U.S. Navy via AP). FILE - In this 1942 file photo, crew abandons the USS Lexington after the decks of the aircraft carrier sunk in the Battle of the Coral Sea during World War II. A piece of prized World War II U.S. naval history, the wreckage of the ...

By REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A woman who says she regularly performed manicures on embattled casino mogul Steve Wynn on Tuesday filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual misconduct and the company he founded of endorsing his behavior.

The unnamed manicurist is the latest woman to level accusations against the billionaire who resigned as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts last month. Women in lawsuits, police reports and news reports have described what amounts to a longstanding pattern of sexual misconduct on the part of Wynn.

According to the lawsuit filed in state court in Las Vegas, Wynn would place the hand being manicured over his genitals, making her "contact his genitals through his pants." She alleges Wynn would get angry or agitated if she objected or tried to remove his or her hand from his genitals.

"During manicures, (Wynn) would demand that Plaintiff's sit close and intertwine their legs so that Plaintiff's knee was touching (Wynn's) crotch," according to the lawsuit that also names Wynn Resorts, its board of directors and a managing director as defendants. The woman, who is still employed at Wynn Resorts, said she became a regular manicurist for Wynn in 2015.

She said she reported Wynn's behavior to Claude Baruk, managing director of the salons at the company's two casino-resorts in Las Vegas, but was ignored or casually dismissed. She alleges she also reported it to her supervisor and upper management and "was told the conduct would be stopped."

However, the lawsuit alleges Wynn Resorts' management later indicated to her that the complaints "had been taken to the highest levels" of the company and that "nothing would be done to change (Wynn's) behavior."

Last week, two massage therapists sued Wynn accusing him of using his power to coerce them into sexual acts. The lawsuits and police reports accusing Wynn of sexual misconduct came after the Wall Street Journal reported in January that a number of women said he harassed or assaulted them and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement with a manicurist.

Wynn has vehemently denied the accusations the newspaper reported and attributed them to a campaign led by his ex-wife, whose attorney has denied that she instigated the news story.

The manicurist's lawsuit describes some of the actions Wynn allegedly took in the days after the newspaper story was published. It states that on Jan. 31, Wynn demanded in front of Wynn Resorts' executives and all employees of the salon that "anyone who had ever felt assaulted or abused to raise their hand." The manicurist says no hands went up.

The next day, according to the document, Wynn showed up with audio-visual personnel during a celebration for a salon staffer and demanded that all employees record a video stating he had never assaulted them.

The lawsuit claims Wynn "continues to make appointments and receive manicures, pedicures and salon services" with the full knowledge and permission of Baruk, the company and its board of directors.

A communications firm that previously claimed to represent Wynn did not return a call from The Associated Press on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts spokesman Michael Weaver said Wynn "no longer uses spa or salon services" at the company's Wynn and Encore casino-resorts. He declined to comment further on the lawsuit.

Legal experts have said lawsuits likely will continue to be filed. In addition to the lawsuits from the manicurist and massage therapists, groups of shareholders have sued Wynn and the board of directors of Wynn Resorts accusing them of breaching their fiduciary duties.

Wynn Resorts is also facing scrutiny by gambling regulators in Nevada and Massachusetts, where the company is building a roughly $2.4 billion casino just outside Boston. Regulators in Macau, the Chinese enclave where the company operates two casinos, are also inquiring about the allegations.

___

Follow Regina Garcia Cano on Twitter at https://twitter.com/reginagarciakNO

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.