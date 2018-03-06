Back to school: West Virginia teachers return to classroom

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

Trump puts GOP in the hot seat on guns _ for now

President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leaders

President Donald Trump is insisting that he's "not backing down" on his pledge to impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum despite pleas from fellow Republicans in Congress.

Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators

Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak case

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). Teachers and school personnel celebrate after the state Senate approved a bill to increase state workers pay across the board by 5 percent at the capitol in Charleston, W.Va., on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. T...

Former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry was a rising star for Democrats in the red state of Tennessee, but she went into freefall with an affair and guilty plea.

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Nashville Mayor Megan Barry announces her resignation Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Barry resigned after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from the city while carrying on an extramarital affair wit...

Washington state lawmakers are advancing a measure that would prohibit landlords from turning away tenants that rely on federal housing assistance, Social Security income and veterans benefits.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, a line of tiny houses stand with their backs to the adjacent street at a homeless encampment in Seattle. In the absence of legislation to incentivize the acceptance of...

A woman who says she regularly performed manicures on embattled casino mogul Steve Wynn has filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual misconduct.

(AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File). FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2016, file photo, Steve Wynn, CEO of Wynn Palace, speaks during a press conference in Macau, China. A woman who says she regularly performed manicures on Wynn has filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexu...

The Trump administration has chosen an odd time to offer special protection to the U.S. steel industry: Steelmakers are actually faring pretty well.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). A welder fabricates a steel structure at an iron works facility in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, March 5, 2018. President Donald Trump insisted Monday that he's "not backing down" on his plan to impose stiff tari...

Another nor'easter is threatening communities up and down the East Coast, closing schools and city offices and causing outage concerns for utility customers still trying to bounce back from last week's storm.

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...

The Trump administration is suing to block California laws that extend protections for immigrants living in the United States illegally.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...

Democrats in deep-red Texas kicked off the nation's 2018 midterm primary elections Tuesday with a surge in turnout, dozens of women seeking office and early signs of midterm anger toward President Donald Trump.

(Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP). Senator Sylvia Garcia exits the polling stationat the Montie Beach Community Center after voting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Houston. Texas Democrats turned out in force ahead of the first-in-the-nation p...

An adult film actress is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

An expedition funded by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has found the wreckage of the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which was sunk by the Japanese in the Battle of the Coral Sea.

(U.S. Navy via AP). FILE - In this 1942 file photo, crew abandons the USS Lexington after the decks of the aircraft carrier sunk in the Battle of the Coral Sea during World War II. A piece of prized World War II U.S. naval history, the wreckage of the ...

(Craig Hudson /Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). Surrounded by Union leaders, Gov. Jim Justice signs a bill increasing state workers salaries by 5 percent during a news conference at the Culture Center after the House and Senate passed the bill earlier ...

The cost of living in West Virginia and the estimated average teacher pay for 2016-2017.

(AP Photo/John Raby). West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee, left, and American Federation of Teachers' West Virginia chapter President Christine Campbell talk to reporters as an agreement was reached by a legislative conference commit...

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). Teachers and school personnel celebrate after the state Senate approved a bill to increase state employee pay by 5 percent at the capitol in Charleston, W.Va., on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. The lawmakers una...

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). Teachers and school personnel celebrate after the state Senate approved a bill to increase state workers pay across the board by 5 percent at the capitol in Charleston, W.Va., on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. T...

By JOHN RABY

Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - It's back to school in West Virginia. Teachers across this poor Appalachian mountain state are returning to the classroom Wednesday, jubilant after their governor signed a 5 percent pay raise ending their nine-day walkout.

Teachers expressed relief and exhilaration by breaking out into song Tuesday after legislators approved the pay raise bill that a conference committee agreed to hours earlier, ending their strike.

And now the state's 35,000 public school employees can get to work - and 277,000 students, to the books.

"I'm so thrilled that it's over, and that I get to go back to my special ed kids, back to our regular routine, and that we're going to get some great work done the rest of the school year," said Melinda Monks, a special education teacher at Bridgeview Elementary in South Charleston.

Expressions of delight poured from thousands of teachers who packed the Capitol after Tuesday's settlement. They jumped up and down, chanted "We love our kids!" and sang John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads." The deal ended a paralyzing strike that shut students out of classrooms statewide, forced parents to scramble for child care and cast a national spotlight on government dysfunction in West Virginia.

Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association, formally declared the "work action was over" Tuesday evening after a consultation among local organizers. That group is the largest teacher organization in West Virginia and Lee said all 55 West Virginia counties had stood together in solidarity.

"Without them, today's agreement would not have happened," Lee's statement said.

The West Virginia teachers, some of the lowest-paid in the country, had gone without a salary increase for four years. They appeared to have strong public support throughout their walkout.

"We overcame. We overcame!" teacher Danielle Harris exclaimed, calling it a victory for students as well.

Teachers walked off the job Feb. 22, balking at an initial bill signed by Gov. Jim Justice to bump up their pay 2 percent in the first year as they also complained about rising health insurance costs.

Justice responded last week with an offer to raise teacher pay 5 percent - a proposal the state House approved swiftly but that senators weren't so eager to sign off on. Instead the Senate countered with an offer of 4 percent on Saturday, prompting leaders of all three unions representing the state's teachers to announce the walkout was being extended.

After the six-member conference committee agreed Tuesday to the new proposal, the House of Delegates subsequently passed 5 percent raises for teachers, school service personnel and state troopers on a 99-0 vote. The Senate followed, voting 34-0.

Jennifer Brown, a reading specialist at Sissonville Elementary School, said she was nervous that the Republican-led state Senate, which last weekend had passed a 4 percent teacher pay raise, would reject the 5 percent offer. But it breezed through both chambers unanimously, and Brown showed up two hours early to a ceremony with Justice to see him sign the bill Tuesday "and know that it's real."

Justice called it a "New day for education in West Virginia" as he signed the pay raise bill.

"No more looking back!" he proclaimed, flanked by education leaders. "We really have to move away from the idea that education is some necessary evil that's just got to be funded ... toward ... looking at our children and our teachers and education process as an investment ... That's all there is to it."

Missed school days will be made up, either at the end of the school year or by shortening spring break, depending on decisions by individual counties. Justice said that would not mean families would go without their summer vacations, however.

Senate Finance Chairman Craig Blair said lawmakers will seek to cut state spending by $20 million to pay for the raises, taking funds from general government services and Medicaid. Other state workers who also would get 5 percent raises under the deal will have to wait for a budget bill to pass.

Justice said additional budget cuts by his staff will fund the raises, but he insisted in response to a question at the news conference that there would be no damaging cuts to Medicaid or programs that help the poor.

Some students also were eager to return to school after the long layoff.

"I felt like my brain was rotting," said middle school student Emma Patterson. "And I'm just like excited to see a book again."

____

Associated Press writers Robert Ray in Charleston and Michael Virtanen in Morgantown, West Virginia, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.