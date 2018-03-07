Deputies Arrest Man Charged In Deadly 2017 Tulsa Crash

A Tulsa man charged in a deadly 2017 hit-and-run crash is back in jail.

Darreco Foster, 27, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed 17-year-old Paul Swisher in February of last year. Foster missed a court hearing in September 2017.

Sheriff's deputies arrested Foster on Tuesday. He is being held in the Tulsa County jail on a $1,000,000 bond.