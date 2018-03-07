Deputies Arrest Man Charged In Deadly 2017 Tulsa Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Deputies Arrest Man Charged In Deadly 2017 Tulsa Crash

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man charged in a deadly 2017 hit-and-run crash is back in jail.  

Darreco Foster, 27, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed 17-year-old Paul Swisher in February of last year.  Foster missed a court hearing in September 2017.

Sheriff's deputies arrested Foster on Tuesday.  He is being held in the Tulsa County jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

