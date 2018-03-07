Inola Man Charged With Aiding In Attempted Suicide, Child Neglect Of His Son

Prosecutors charge a father from Inola with child neglect after they say he gave his 12-year-old son advice on how to commit suicide.

Grandparents were able to stop Michael Jenson's son from going through with the act.

Deputies say they've been to the Inola home several times for mental health calls involving the boy.

Court records show 36-year-old Michael Jenson is charged with child neglect and aiding in attempted suicide.