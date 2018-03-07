Inola Man Charged With Aiding In Attempted Suicide, Child Neglec - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Inola Man Charged With Aiding In Attempted Suicide, Child Neglect Of His Son

Rogers County jail photo of Michael Jenson Rogers County jail photo of Michael Jenson
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Prosecutors charge a father from Inola with child neglect after they say he gave his 12-year-old son advice on how to commit suicide.

Grandparents were able to stop Michael Jenson's son from going through with the act.

Deputies say they've been to the Inola home several times for mental health calls involving the boy.

2/14/2018 Related Story: Father Gives Suicide Advice To 12-Year-Old Son, Rogers County Deputies Say

Court records show 36-year-old Michael Jenson is charged with child neglect and aiding in attempted suicide.

