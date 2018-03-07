Sunny And Cool Across Eastern Oklahoma

The major Midwestern low pressure area is now far enough east of the area (across the Great Lakes region) to relax the winds across the state after experiencing some 40 and 50 mph winds yesterday afternoon. Our wind speeds today will remain much lower with northwest winds from 10 to 15 mph along with sunshine and cooler weather. Lows temps this morning will start in the mid to upper 20s with daytime highs moving into the lower 50s. South winds will return Thursday afternoon but will remain light until increasing speeds Friday into Saturday. Temps Thursday morning will start in the upper 20s with highs nearing 60s, and even warmer weather will return Friday with highs in the lower 70s.

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

The next upper level flow will drop down the high plains Friday into Saturday causing a surface low development across eastern Colorado. The positioning of the low continues to change from model run to run and will have a role in the possibility of strong to severe storms across the area Saturday midday to afternoon. A warm front is expected to extend from the low-pressure area across western Oklahoma and low level moisture in the terms of upper 50 and lower 60 dew points will flow into the system with storms attempting to develop in the vicinity of the front. The wind shear with the system will be supportive of strong to severe storms if low level moisture can return as models are suggesting. The beginning phase of storm chance will start late Friday night into pre-dawn Saturday as warm air advection kicks into high gear for the early morning hours. But the better chance for more thunderstorms activity, possibly strong to severe, would be later in the day and early afternoon. As this surface low ejects eastward Saturday night, cooler air will arrive Saturday night into Sunday with a slight reduction in temps Sunday into Monday. Pleasant weather appears to reside across the state for a few days next week until another strong looking upper trough approaches by the end of next week.

WARN Interactive Radar

The difference this morning in the upper air flow deals with the back side of the system Sunday into Monday. Both GFS and EURO bring some lift across the NE part of the state both days with the broad back side of the trough brushing our region. Some light QPF is showing in the EURO but the GFs has this slightly removed to the east. I’ll add a few clouds to the mix Sunday and Monday but keep the low-end pops off the big board for this update.

Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.