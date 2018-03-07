Keystone Firefighter's Home Destroyed In Fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Keystone Firefighter's Home Destroyed In Fire

Posted: Updated:
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

A Green Country volunteer firefighter is waking up without a home after a fire destroyed hers late Tuesday. 

The walls of the home are still standing, but the fire basically gutted everything inside.  Nichole Avey was at work Tuesday evening when she got a call saying her house near Coyote Trail and 225th West Avenue was on fire.  

She immediately headed home, but by the time she arrived the roof had already collapsed. Nichole says a neighbor and firefighter were able to get in the backyard to rescue her German Shepard, Kahula.  She also had a pet snake, that did not make it.

Nichole is a member of the Keystone Volunteer Fire Department, which is the department that put out the fire at her house.

Her parents also spent years fighting fires and Nichole says even being around fires her whole life, she still thought it would never happen to her.  Pretty much everything inside the house was destroyed in the blaze, so the family has set up and online fundraiser for Nichole.

There is one irreplaceable item that made it out of the fire unharmed. An urn that hold Nichole’s grandmother’s ashes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.