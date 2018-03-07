Zuckerberg, Chan give $30M to Harvard and MIT for literacy

Trump praises Sweden as a close ally, says he has been proven right in his criticism of the country's immigration policies

Trump praises Sweden as a close ally, says he has been proven right in his criticism of the country's immigration policies

A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself with his car

A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself with his car

Virginia driver faces charges after running over himself

Virginia driver faces charges after running over himself

Washington became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly

Washington became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly

Washington is latest in handful of states to ban bump stocks

Washington is latest in handful of states to ban bump stocks

Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policy

Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policy

West Virginia teachers returned to work as schools reopened Wednesday, still ecstatic at winning a sizeable pay increase through a massive mobilization that didn't back down when leaders offered less than what they wanted

West Virginia teachers returned to work as schools reopened Wednesday, still ecstatic at winning a sizeable pay increase through a massive mobilization that didn't back down when leaders offered less than what they wanted

Two high-profile Texas district attorneys have fallen short in their bids for re-election

Two high-profile Texas district attorneys have fallen short in their bids for re-election

Two high-profile Texas district attorneys have fallen short in their bids for re-election

Two high-profile Texas district attorneys have fallen short in their bids for re-election

A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizance

A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizance

Judge: Man accused of McDormand Oscar theft will be released

Judge: Man accused of McDormand Oscar theft will be released

Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people

Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people

The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England

The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England

Authorities investigating Alabama high school shooting as accidental, seeking more details after a 17-year-old girl was killed and a 17-year-old boy was wounded.

Authorities investigating Alabama high school shooting as accidental, seeking more details after a 17-year-old girl was killed and a 17-year-old boy was wounded.

(Carol Robinson/AL.com via AP). Authorities investigate the scene where a shooting occurred at Huffman High School, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. Birmingham Interim Police Chief Orlando Wilson said at a news conference that authorities ...

(Carol Robinson/AL.com via AP). Authorities investigate the scene where a shooting occurred at Huffman High School, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. Birmingham Interim Police Chief Orlando Wilson said at a news conference that authorities ...

Official: School metal detectors not in use day of shooting

Official: School metal detectors not in use day of shooting

Brown University has canceled the display of the house where Rosa Parks lived after sparking the Montgomery bus boycott.

Brown University has canceled the display of the house where Rosa Parks lived after sparking the Montgomery bus boycott.

The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.

The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.

(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...

(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...

Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

Emergency calls from parents and students during the Florida high school massacre show 911 operators at first trying to grasp the enormity of the emergency and then calmly trying to gather information to assist arriving law enforcement officers.

Emergency calls from parents and students during the Florida high school massacre show 911 operators at first trying to grasp the enormity of the emergency and then calmly trying to gather information to assist...

(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, students hold their hands in the air as they are evacuated by police from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., after a shooter opened fi...

(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, students hold their hands in the air as they are evacuated by police from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., after a shooter opened fi...

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli speaks during an interview by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. ...

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli speaks during an interview by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. ...

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are giving Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology $30 million to help improve the literacy skills of elementary school students across the nation.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are giving Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology $30 million to help improve the literacy skills of elementary school...

Zuckerberg, Chan give $30M to Harvard and MIT for literacy

Zuckerberg, Chan give $30M to Harvard and MIT for literacy

The most comprehensive study of online fake information finds that false stories on Twitter travel six times faster and reach way more people than the truth.

The most comprehensive study of online fake information finds that false stories on Twitter travel six times faster and reach way more people than the truth.

Study finds false stories travel way faster than the truth

Study finds false stories travel way faster than the truth

A judge is recommending that President Donald Trump mute rather than block some Twitter followers to resolve a First Amendment lawsuit.

A judge is recommending that President Donald Trump mute rather than block some Twitter followers to resolve a First Amendment lawsuit.

Judge to Trump: Muting, not blocking followers, may end suit

Judge to Trump: Muting, not blocking followers, may end suit

Authorities in Florida are releasing the panicked 911 calls related last month's deadly school shooting as a gun-control bill sits on the governor's desk.

Authorities in Florida are releasing the panicked 911 calls related last month's deadly school shooting as a gun-control bill sits on the governor's desk.

(Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, is hugged and congratulated by House members as the gun and school safety bill passed the Florida House 67-50 in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Oliva shepherd the bil...

(Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, is hugged and congratulated by House members as the gun and school safety bill passed the Florida House 67-50 in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Oliva shepherd the bil...

Romney downplays Trump feud, focuses on Utah in campaign.

Romney downplays Trump feud, focuses on Utah in campaign.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). This Saturday, March 3, 2018, photo, shows Mitt Romney during a tour of Arches National Park, near Moab, Utah. The former Republican presidential nominee continues his bid to become a U.S. Senator for Utah.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). This Saturday, March 3, 2018, photo, shows Mitt Romney during a tour of Arches National Park, near Moab, Utah. The former Republican presidential nominee continues his bid to become a U.S. Senator for Utah.

Romney downplays Trump feud, focuses on Utah in campaign

Romney downplays Trump feud, focuses on Utah in campaign

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are giving Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology $30 million to help improve the literacy skills of elementary school students across the nation.

The Reach Every Reader program will combine scientific research with methods of tracking and predicting students' reading abilities to develop a web-based screening tool to identify kindergartners at high risk of reading difficulties.

MIT President Rafael Reif said "struggling to read can be a crushing blow with lifelong consequences" and when millions of children struggle, it's "a crisis for our society."

Chan called the five-year effort "a unique combination of cutting-edge education and neuroscience research."

Zuckerberg created Facebook while a Harvard student but dropped out. Chan graduated from the Ivy League school in 2007.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.