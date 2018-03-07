Zuckerberg, Chan give $30M to Harvard and MIT for literacy

Friday, March 9 2018 4:57 AM EST2018-03-09 09:57:34 GMT
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). This Saturday, March 3, 2018, photo, shows Mitt Romney during a tour of Arches National Park, near Moab, Utah. The former Republican presidential nominee continues his bid to become a U.S. Senator for Utah.
Romney downplays Trump feud, focuses on Utah in campaign.More >>
Romney downplays Trump feud, focuses on Utah in campaign.More >>
Friday, March 9 2018 4:54 AM EST2018-03-09 09:54:01 GMT
(Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, is hugged and congratulated by House members as the gun and school safety bill passed the Florida House 67-50 in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Oliva shepherd the bil...
Authorities in Florida are releasing the panicked 911 calls related last month's deadly school shooting as a gun-control bill sits on the governor's desk.More >>
Authorities in Florida are releasing the panicked 911 calls related last month's deadly school shooting as a gun-control bill sits on the governor's desk.More >>
Friday, March 9 2018 3:36 AM EST2018-03-09 08:36:27 GMT
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are giving Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology $30 million to help improve the literacy skills of elementary school...More >>
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are giving Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology $30 million to help improve the literacy skills of elementary school students across the nation.More >>
Friday, March 9 2018 3:33 AM EST2018-03-09 08:33:56 GMT
(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli speaks during an interview by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. ...
'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli faces sentencing on securities fraud conviction.More >>
'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli faces sentencing on securities fraud conviction.More >>
Friday, March 9 2018 3:24 AM EST2018-03-09 08:24:43 GMT
(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, students hold their hands in the air as they are evacuated by police from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., after a shooter opened fi...
Emergency calls from parents and students during the Florida high school massacre show 911 operators at first trying to grasp the enormity of the emergency and then calmly trying to gather information to assist...More >>
Emergency calls from parents and students during the Florida high school massacre show 911 operators at first trying to grasp the enormity of the emergency and then calmly trying to gather information to assist arriving law enforcement officers.More >>
Friday, March 9 2018 3:24 AM EST2018-03-09 08:24:31 GMT
(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
Friday, March 9 2018 3:23 AM EST2018-03-09 08:23:57 GMT
(Carol Robinson/AL.com via AP). Authorities investigate the scene where a shooting occurred at Huffman High School, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. Birmingham Interim Police Chief Orlando Wilson said at a news conference that authorities ...
Authorities investigating Alabama high school shooting as accidental, seeking more details after a 17-year-old girl was killed and a 17-year-old boy was wounded.More >>
Authorities investigating Alabama high school shooting as accidental, seeking more details after a 17-year-old girl was killed and a 17-year-old boy was wounded.More >>
West Virginia teachers returned to work as schools reopened Wednesday, still ecstatic at winning a sizeable pay increase through a massive mobilization that didn't back down when leaders offered less than what they wanted
West Virginia teachers returned to work as schools reopened Wednesday, still ecstatic at winning a sizeable pay increase through a massive mobilization that didn't back down when leaders offered less than what they wanted
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are giving Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology $30 million to help improve the literacy skills of elementary school students across the nation.
The Reach Every Reader program will combine scientific research with methods of tracking and predicting students' reading abilities to develop a web-based screening tool to identify kindergartners at high risk of reading difficulties.
MIT President Rafael Reif said "struggling to read can be a crushing blow with lifelong consequences" and when millions of children struggle, it's "a crisis for our society."
Chan called the five-year effort "a unique combination of cutting-edge education and neuroscience research."
Zuckerberg created Facebook while a Harvard student but dropped out. Chan graduated from the Ivy League school in 2007.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and
information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.