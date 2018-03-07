Coweta Police Arrest Teen In School Threat - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Coweta Police Arrest Teen In School Threat

COWETA, Oklahoma -

Coweta Police arrested a 17-year-old male for threatening an act of violence against the high school. It's the fourth person to be arrested in connection to threats against Coweta Schools in recent days.

The City of Coweta posted on its Facebook page Tuesday, March 6 that a former student sent a message referencing violence against the school to a current student. CPD and the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident and arrested the teen that afternoon.

3/1/2018 Related Story: Coweta Police Arrest Third Student For School Threats

"The suspect was not at any CPS campus today nor do police believe any physical threat existed at any CPS school today," the post reads.

The school was never on lockdown, but police had an "additional presence" at the high school until the suspect was in custody, according to the City.

Three Coweta students were arrested for threats made to the Donald P. Sloat Junior High in the last two weeks.

