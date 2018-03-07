Man Arrested For Shooting Outside Tulsa Hale Junior High School

Tulsa Police arrested an 18-year-old man they say fired shots outside Nathan Hale Junior High School Monday, wounding two people.

Bogi Maxwell was booked on complaints of shooting with intent to kill and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

An arrest report states Maxwell was outside the junior high school just before 3 p.m. March 5 when he fired shots at a Chevy Impala then ran off. Two gunshot victims showed up at St. Francis Hospital. One was shot in the left and right thighs, the other hit in the foot.

The victims identified Maxwell as the shooter, according to police. The arresting officer said Maxwell turned himself in at the municipal jail Tuesday, March 6 and admitted to the shooting.

The shooting took place during a bomb threat at the junior high school but wasn't connected, according to police.

Students at Tulsa's Nathan Hale Junior High are planning a walkout Wednesday to protest violence and bullying that they say has impacted their school.

