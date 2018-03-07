Tulsa Author Featured In Book Written For Adults With Memory Los - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Author Featured In Book Written For Adults With Memory Loss

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

For some older adults, memory issues may be keeping them from reading longer, complex stories. So a new book is out - a compilation of short stories intended for both the adult with memory loss and for caregivers.

It's called "The Collection: Flash Fiction for Flash Memory."

The Collection: Flash Fiction for Flash Memory

Karen Thrower, one of our co-workers here on 6 in the Morning, is a contributing author to the book. She usually writes fantasy fiction but submitted a story to the anthology about a man who is searching through his father's garage and finds a model airplane that brings back memories.

The book contains 60 original stories between 500 and 750 words each. It's available on Kindle and Amazon.

You can follow Karen Thrower by following this link to her author page.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
