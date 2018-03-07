Meth Found In Car During Checotah Traffic Stop

Two people were arrested after drugs were found during a traffic stop in Checotah.

According to the Checotah Police Department, an officer initiated the traffic stop and had “indicators that there was possibly drugs in the vehicle.”

During the stop, a K9 officer gave a positive indication that drugs were in the vehicle. After a search, officers said they found what they believe to be methamphetamine, paraphernalia and scales.

Both people in the vehicle were arrested on complaints of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.

The names of those arrested have not been released.