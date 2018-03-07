Oklahoma Cheerleaders Possibly Exposed To Mumps In Dallas - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Oklahoma Cheerleaders Possibly Exposed To Mumps In Dallas

Posted: Updated:
DALLAS, Texas -

Thousands of cheerleaders - including students from several Oklahoma cities - may have been exposed to the mumps at a national competition in Dallas. 

The National Cheerleading Association said 23,655 athletes and 2,600 coaches from 39 states attended the the NCA All-Star Nationals February 23-25 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

The Texas Department of State Health alerted people by letter that they may have been exposed to a contagious person attending the championship. The letter gives basic information about the mumps and advice for reporting mumps symptoms.

They said the time from being infected to developing symptoms can be as long as 25 days but is typically 14 to 18 days. People with mumps are infectious three days before to five days after swollen glands appear. 

DSHS is alerting people who were at a national cheerleading competition in Fort Worth last month that they may have come into contact with someone contagious with mumps. People who attended the NCA All-Star National Championship should be alert for symptoms through March 22.

Some Oklahoma teams that participated include Choctaw, Tulsa Union, Tuttle, Bartlesville, and Bishop McGuinness. 

