Ex-mayor, bank executive sentenced in Oklahoma fraud case

ENID, Okla. (AP) - A former Oklahoma mayor and bank executive has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to 33 felony charges connected to a years-long fraud scheme.

Ernst Leroy Currier was charged with the felonies involving 61 fraudulent loans and identity theft in November 2017. According to an affidavit, Currier was charged after a man filed a report with the Enid Police Department regarding the theft of his identity in September 2017.

The affidavit says the man recorded a conversation with Currier who allegedly admitted to filing loans out under the man's name.

The Enid News & Eagle reports that the 64-year-old pleaded guilty under a plea bargain on Tuesday. Police allege Currier opened loans that totaled more than $6 million from 2000 to 2017.

Information from: Enid News & Eagle, http://www.enidnews.com

