Police Investigating Reports Of Attempted Abductions At OCU

OCU police released these photos of a person believed to be the would-be abductor and his vehicle.

Authorities are investigating two attempted abductions reported on the Oklahoma City University campus early Wednesday morning.

Officials tell News 9 both of the victims of these attempted abductions are foreign female students. They happened around 1:30 a.m. A “Blue Alert” was sent out to all OCU students at approximately 1:49 a.m.

OCU police officials held a press conference at 1 p.m. to share more information about this incident. Students are asked to take extra precautions.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6’0” tall with a medium build, wearing black and green sweatpants. He was driving a 4-door black hatchback-type vehicle.

Video of the suspect and his vehicle will be released later Wednesday.

Early this morning, one of our students reported an attempted abduction in the Cokesbury Court Apartments parking lot. We are very thankful that our student was not harmed during this incident.



