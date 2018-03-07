Arizona professor put on leave amid misconduct allegations - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Arizona professor put on leave amid misconduct allegations

PHOENIX (AP) - An Arizona State University physics professor known for his work with the Doomsday Clock has been suspended from his job following sexual misconduct allegations.

The school confirmed Wednesday that Lawrence Krauss is on paid leave while a review is conducted.

Krauss did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Buzzfeed first reported the allegations that date back a decade and reportedly occurred on and off campus.

Four ex-university employees told Buzzfeed that Krauss often made sexist remarks such as offering to buy birth control for a female colleague.

ASU officials say a review started after Buzzfeed contacted them.

Krauss resigned from a board at the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which manages the Doomsday Clock.

It is measurement by scientists of how close the planet could be to catastrophe.

