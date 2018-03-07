Arizona professor put on leave amid misconduct allegations

Wednesday, March 7 2018 4:56 PM EST2018-03-07 21:56:45 GMT
(John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Vehicles are stopped by a water main break in Doraville, Ga., Wednesday, March 7, 2018. The massive water main break Wednesday morning left residents outside Atlanta without water, sent water gushing in...
A massive water main break sent water gushing into neighborhoods and flooded a major highway near Atlanta on Wednesday, forcing more than 100 schools to close and shutting down businesses miles away.More >>
Wednesday, March 7 2018
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...
Another nor'easter threatens communities up and down the East Coast.More >>
Wednesday, March 7 2018
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is taking the fight over the nation's immigration policy directly to California.More >>
Wednesday, March 7 2018
(AP Photo by Julie Watson). HOLD FOR USE WITH STORY MOVING WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7, 2018-In this Feb. 23, 2018 photo Air Force veteran Ed Warren, 82, and his wife, Jac Warren, 81, pose for a photo while visiting San Diego, to attend the Democrats' annual co...
Life-ending drugs not allowed at government-run homes for veterans in California and others states that that have legalized physician-assisted deaths.More >>
Wednesday, March 7 2018
(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser). Florida Rep. Janet Cruz (D-Tampa) walks around a group of 20 college students and activists as they stage a die-in on the 4th floor rotunda between the House and Senate chambers while the House takes up the school safety bil...
A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.More >>
Wednesday, March 7 2018
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...
Another nor'easter is threatening communities up and down the East Coast, closing schools and city offices and causing outage concerns for utility customers still trying to bounce back from last week's storm.More >>
Wednesday, March 7 2018
(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Wynn Las Vegas is pictured in Las Vegas. The state of Oregon has sued Nevada gambling mogul Steve Wynn and the board of directors of Wynn Resorts Ltd. for allegedly failing to act...
The state of Oregon has sued Nevada gambling mogul Steve Wynn and the board of directors of Wynn Resorts Ltd. for failing to act in the best interests of shareholders and stop a pervasive pattern of sexual...More >>
Wednesday, March 7 2018
(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP). This undated, file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows Nathaniel Cook. Cook, one of two brothers who admitted killing a 12-year-old girl during a string...
A man who admitted that he and his brother raped and killed a 12-year-old girl during a string of killings that left eight people dead in the 1980s could be released from an Ohio prison within months.More >>
