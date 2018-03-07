Directors departing Wynn Resorts' board as lawsuits pile up

Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators

Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak case

Emergency rooms saw a big jump in opioid overdoses last year _ the latest evidence the nation's drug crisis is getting worse.

House Speaker is calling upon President Donald Trump to take a 'more surgical approach' to trade and back off his threat to levy tariffs on steel and aluminum imports

The Trump administration greeted North Korea's reported willingness to negotiate away its nuclear weapons with a combination of hopefulness and skepticism

Trump praises Sweden as a close ally, says he has been proven right in his criticism of the country's immigration policies

A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself with his car

Washington became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly

Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policy

All eyes now turn to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who has declined to say if he will sign a school safety bill with new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers.

(Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, front, and other members of the Florida House, applaud Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School parent Andrew Pollack, who's daughter, Meadow Pollack, was killed in the school shooting...

Authorities investigating Alabama high school shooting as accidental, seeking more details after a 17-year-old girl was killed and a 17-year-old boy was wounded.

(Carol Robinson/AL.com via AP). Authorities investigate the scene where a shooting occurred at Huffman High School, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. Birmingham Interim Police Chief Orlando Wilson said at a news conference that authorities ...

The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.

(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...

Emergency rooms saw a big jump in opioid overdoses last year _ the latest evidence the nation's drug crisis is getting worse.

(AP Photo/David Goldman, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2017, file photo, a man injects heroin into this arm under a bridge along the Wishkah River at Kurt Cobain Memorial Park in Aberdeen, Wash. The government said non-fatal overdoses visits to hospit...

Life-ending drugs not allowed at government-run homes for veterans in California and others states that that have legalized physician-assisted deaths.

(AP Photo by Julie Watson). HOLD FOR USE WITH STORY MOVING WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7, 2018-In this Feb. 23, 2018 photo Air Force veteran Ed Warren, 82, and his wife, Jac Warren, 81, pose for a photo while visiting San Diego, to attend the Democrats' annual co...

Lyft and Uber are expanding rides to the doctor with the bill going to care providers or insurers.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE- In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, a Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver's car next to an Uber sticker in Pittsburgh. Lyft and Uber are expanding deeper into health care by offering to take more patients to an...

New York City is using dry ice to reduce its rat population; experts say frozen carbon dioxide effectively kills rats but doesn't harm birds of prey.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2010, file photo, a pharmacy technician poses for a picture with hydrocodone and acetaminophen tablets, also known as Vicodin, at the Oklahoma Hospital Discount Pharmacy in Edmond, Okla. Opioids incl...

Marches and demonstrations in Asia are kicking off rallies to mark International Women's Day.

(AP Photo/Francisco Seco). Women bang pots and pans as shooting slogans during a protest marking the beginning of a 24-hour women strike at the Sol square in Madrid, early Thursday, March 8, 2018. Women in Spain have been called for a 24-hour feminist ...

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). Teachers and school personnel celebrate after the state Senate approved a bill to increase state workers pay across the board by 5 percent at the capitol in Charleston, W.Va., on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. T...

(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File). FILE - In this July 13, 2016, file photo, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum poses for a photo at her office in Portland, Ore. The state of Oregon has sued Nevada gambling mogul Steve Wynn and the board of directors of W...

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Wynn Las Vegas is pictured in Las Vegas. The state of Oregon has sued Nevada gambling mogul Steve Wynn and the board of directors of Wynn Resorts Ltd. for allegedly failing to act...

By REGINA GARCIA CANO and ANDREW SELSKY

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts on Wednesday announced the departure of two members of its board of directors as lawsuits against its members and the company's founder continued to pile up amid a sexual misconduct scandal.

The announcement of the board changes came hours after the state of Oregon revealed it had sued gambling mogul Steve Wynn and the company's board of directors for allegedly failing to act in the best interests of shareholders and stop sexual misconduct at Wynn Resorts.

Former company director Ray Irani and director Alvin Shoemaker are now named defendants in several lawsuits brought by shareholders, including Oregon, as well as current and former company employees. The shareholders accuse them and other board members of breaching their fiduciary duties by ignoring what their lawsuits described as a longstanding pattern of sexual abuse and harassment of company employees by Wynn.

The company in a securities filing said Irani's Monday resignation was effective immediately. It also disclosed that Shoemaker will not run for re-election after his current term expires next year.

Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox on Wednesday told investors in a conference call that the board, of which he is not a member, has been "extremely active over the past month" and intends to "expand and refresh its ranks to bring new prospects to the boardroom." He added that the board is "actively engaged" with several candidates.

Oregon's civil case , alleging massive breaches of fiduciary duty that caused damage to the company and impaired long-term shareholder value, was filed Tuesday in district court in Las Vegas. Last month, New York's public pension fund, the nation's third largest, filed a similar lawsuit.

The offices of Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and Oregon Treasurer Tobias Read announced the lawsuit, saying Oregon's pension system held 8,506 shares of Wynn Resorts worth $1.3 million and that the investment is suffering a loss because of misconduct and inaction.

The lawsuit is part of another front opening up in the #MeToo movement that aims to hold those involved in sexual misconduct, and those who cover it up, accountable. The movement launched after an October expose of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein by the New York Times.

"This filing will help hold the Board of Directors and Mr. Wynn accountable for their profound dereliction of fiduciary duty," Read said.

Wynn Resorts spokesman Michael Weaver said he had no comment on the lawsuit. Wynn has denied he harassed and assaulted women. He resigned as chairman and CEO of the company Feb. 6.

"The story of Steve Wynn is a cliche: a powerful man preying on the powerless," the lawsuit said. "But the Directors of Wynn Resorts were not powerless. They were the only people with the knowledge and ability - and duty to the company - to investigate and stop Steve Wynn's conduct."

Instead, the board of directors "devoted substantial company resources" to covering up the alleged misconduct, the lawsuit claimed.

Since the Wall Street Journal broke the story in January on Wynn's alleged misconduct that goes back years, Wynn Resorts has lost $2 billion in market capitalization, the Oregon lawsuit said.

Oregon's action is the latest known "derivative lawsuit" filed in state court in Las Vegas against the board and the billionaire.

Besides New York and Oregon, at least four other shareholder groups have filed lawsuits. Derivative lawsuits allow shareholders to take legal action on behalf of a company when they believe its officers or directors are not meeting their fiduciary duties. If the complaints are successful, Wynn and the company's board members could be ordered to pay monetary damages to Wynn Resorts, not the shareholders who filed the lawsuits.

San Diego-based attorney Todd Neal with the firm Procopio said the lawsuits seek monetary damages for the alleged loss in share price because of breaches of fiduciary duty, compliance with company policies and the possible removal of company board members.

Irani, 83, is the former executive chairman and CEO of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, an international oil and gas exploration and production company, according to Wynn Resorts. He was a member of the casino operator's corporate governance committee until Monday and is a "life trustee" of the University of Southern California.

Shoemaker, 79, has been a board member since December 2002 and serves in the compensation and audit committees. He is a member of the board of directors of Huntsman Corporation.

___

Selsky reported from Salem, Oregon.

___

Follow Andrew Selsky on Twitter at https://twitter.com/andrewselsky and Regina Garcia Cano at https://twitter.com/reginagarciakNO

