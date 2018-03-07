Florida school shooting survivors visit Sept. 11 museum

Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow

Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators

Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak case

Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak case

Emergency rooms saw a big jump in opioid overdoses last year _ the latest evidence the nation's drug crisis is getting worse.

Emergency rooms saw a big jump in opioid overdoses last year _ the latest evidence the nation's drug crisis is getting worse.

House Speaker is calling upon President Donald Trump to take a 'more surgical approach' to trade and back off his threat to levy tariffs on steel and aluminum imports

House Speaker is calling upon President Donald Trump to take a 'more surgical approach' to trade and back off his threat to levy tariffs on steel and aluminum imports

The Trump administration greeted North Korea's reported willingness to negotiate away its nuclear weapons with a combination of hopefulness and skepticism

The Trump administration greeted North Korea's reported willingness to negotiate away its nuclear weapons with a combination of hopefulness and skepticism

Trump praises Sweden as a close ally, says he has been proven right in his criticism of the country's immigration policies

Trump praises Sweden as a close ally, says he has been proven right in his criticism of the country's immigration policies

A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself with his car

A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself with his car

Washington became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly

Washington became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly

Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policy

Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policy

The state of Oregon has sued Nevada gambling mogul Steve Wynn and the board of directors of Wynn Resorts Ltd. for failing to act in the best interests of shareholders and stop a pervasive pattern of sexual misconduct at the company.

The state of Oregon has sued Nevada gambling mogul Steve Wynn and the board of directors of Wynn Resorts Ltd. for failing to act in the best interests of shareholders and stop a pervasive pattern of sexual...

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Wynn Las Vegas is pictured in Las Vegas. The state of Oregon has sued Nevada gambling mogul Steve Wynn and the board of directors of Wynn Resorts Ltd. for allegedly failing to act...

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Wynn Las Vegas is pictured in Las Vegas. The state of Oregon has sued Nevada gambling mogul Steve Wynn and the board of directors of Wynn Resorts Ltd. for allegedly failing to act...

Another nor'easter is threatening communities up and down the East Coast, closing schools and city offices and causing outage concerns for utility customers still trying to bounce back from last week's storm.

Another nor'easter is threatening communities up and down the East Coast, closing schools and city offices and causing outage concerns for utility customers still trying to bounce back from last week's storm.

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...

Jupiter's poles are blanketed by geometric clusters of cyclones and its atmosphere is deeper than suspected.

Jupiter's poles are blanketed by geometric clusters of cyclones and its atmosphere is deeper than suspected.

A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.

A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.

(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser). Florida Rep. Janet Cruz (D-Tampa) walks around a group of 20 college students and activists as they stage a die-in on the 4th floor rotunda between the House and Senate chambers while the House takes up the school safety bil...

(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser). Florida Rep. Janet Cruz (D-Tampa) walks around a group of 20 college students and activists as they stage a die-in on the 4th floor rotunda between the House and Senate chambers while the House takes up the school safety bil...

Life-ending drugs not allowed at government-run homes for veterans in California and others states that that have legalized physician-assisted deaths.

Life-ending drugs not allowed at government-run homes for veterans in California and others states that that have legalized physician-assisted deaths.

(AP Photo by Julie Watson). HOLD FOR USE WITH STORY MOVING WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7, 2018-In this Feb. 23, 2018 photo Air Force veteran Ed Warren, 82, and his wife, Jac Warren, 81, pose for a photo while visiting San Diego, to attend the Democrats' annual co...

(AP Photo by Julie Watson). HOLD FOR USE WITH STORY MOVING WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7, 2018-In this Feb. 23, 2018 photo Air Force veteran Ed Warren, 82, and his wife, Jac Warren, 81, pose for a photo while visiting San Diego, to attend the Democrats' annual co...

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is taking the fight over the nation's immigration policy directly to California.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is taking the fight over the nation's immigration policy directly to California.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...

Another nor'easter threatens communities up and down the East Coast.

Another nor'easter threatens communities up and down the East Coast.

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...

A massive water main break sent water gushing into neighborhoods and flooded a major highway near Atlanta on Wednesday, forcing more than 100 schools to close and shutting down businesses miles away.

A massive water main break sent water gushing into neighborhoods and flooded a major highway near Atlanta on Wednesday, forcing more than 100 schools to close and shutting down businesses miles away.

(John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Vehicles are stopped by a water main break in Doraville, Ga., Wednesday, March 7, 2018. The massive water main break Wednesday morning left residents outside Atlanta without water, sent water gushing in...

(John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Vehicles are stopped by a water main break in Doraville, Ga., Wednesday, March 7, 2018. The massive water main break Wednesday morning left residents outside Atlanta without water, sent water gushing in...

A man shot and killed a police officer and wounded two others who were checking on a disturbance at a Missouri home.

A man shot and killed a police officer and wounded two others who were checking on a disturbance at a Missouri home.

NYPD chief of detectives Robert Boyce says they've gathered considerable evidence in the rape investigation of Harvey Weinstein.

NYPD chief of detectives Robert Boyce says they've gathered considerable evidence in the rape investigation of Harvey Weinstein.

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Clustered around a touchscreen at the Sept. 11 museum, a group of high school students inscribed a message that began, "#neveragain."

The sentiment fit where they were, but also where they were coming from: the Florida school where a gunman killed 17 people last month.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Wind Symphony planned Wednesday's visit long ago, after getting invited to perform in a high school band showcase Tuesday at Carnegie Hall. But the trip to the National Sept. 11 Memorial and Museum in New York City took on a deeper personal dimension after the Feb. 14 rampage at the school in Parkland, Florida.

"The museum itself is a testament to the ability to be resilient, as Americans," said senior Ridley Hutton, 17. "What happened in my home is just an example of that."

"It's proof that no matter what happens, we'll come back," he said.

About 60 Marjory Stoneman Douglas students toured the museum that commemorates the deadliest act of terrorism on U.S. soil. They were infants or not yet born on Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists destroyed the occupied World Trade Center towers, but the line between 9/11 and their loss wasn't abstract. One of their slain classmates, Jaime Guttenberg, was a niece of a doctor who worked in the rescue effort at ground zero.

And there was the emotional connection that museum board member Howard Lutnick put to the students this way: "Unfortunately, I know how you feel. I wish I didn't."

Lutnick, CEO of financial firm Cantor Fitzgerald, lost more than 650 colleagues on Sept. 11, including his brother, Gary.

After such a loss, "everybody has no idea what to say to you, and everything they say is wrong," like saying "time heals all wounds" when it's been only days, he told the students.

"There's no silver lining," Lutnick said. "What there is, is extraordinary young people taking a horrible experience ... and then using it to live a more understanding life."

His words resonated with senior Mackenzie Hurst, 17. "It's nice to be with the people who understand," she said.

The Wind Symphony was rehearsing in a band room for its Carnegie Hall concert when gunfire sounded nearby. The wind ensemble is part of a larger marching band that lost two freshman members in the massacre: Alex Schachter, a trombone and baritone player, and Gina Montalto, a member of the color guard. Both were 14.

Suspect Nikolas Cruz, 19, a former student, was formally charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and other offenses. Cruz's lawyer has said the suspect will plead guilty if prosecutors agree he won't get the death penalty. They haven't announced a decision.

While the court developments played out in Florida, the wind ensemble students quietly took in remnants of the twin towers and some other artifacts of Sept. 11, though their tour bypassed galleries packed with victims' personal items.

"Coming here kind of zooms in, reminds us of little details" of the attack in Parkland, said senior Ryan Lewert, 17.

The story of firefighters who rushed into danger on Sept. 11 reminded him of assistant football coach Aaron Feis, hailed as a hero for shielding students during the shooting at the cost of his own life. Sophomore Jessica Gargaro, 15, found herself thinking of tributes to those killed at her high school when she looked at the museum's projections of some of the missing-person posters that papered New York City after the attacks.

Several students said they felt the museum visit and their performance had taken on a special significance in the wake of the shooting.

Still, Hutton said, "I'd give anything for this to be a normal trip."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.