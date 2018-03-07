Search warrant executed on Oklahoma police pension system - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Search warrant executed on Oklahoma police pension system

By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma's top law enforcement agency has seized equipment from a state pension system in an investigation into embezzlement of operating funds.

Attorney General Mike Hunter says a search warrant was executed Wednesday at the Oklahoma Police Pension & Retirement System, which provides retirement and disability benefits to police officers across the state.

Hunter says the investigation involves allegations that operating funds have been misappropriated and does not pertain to the pension funds of active and retired officers. The pension system includes more than 9,200 members and is valued at more than $2.3 billion.

Hunter says an anonymous tip prompted state finance officials to investigate the pension system and that the findings were turned over to his office. The search warrant was needed to gather more information for the investigation.

