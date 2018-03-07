OKC Woman Target Through Dating Website Tinder

Oklahoma City Police said a metro woman was targeted by a man using the dating website “Tinder.”

The woman wants to remain anonymous, but is speaking out in hopes it will prevent other young women from being victims.

She said 29-year-old Jarvis Dean demanded money from her during a date late Monday morning. According to the victim, when Dean threatened to beat her, she sprayed him with mace and called 911.

Police caught up to Dean a short time later. Dean was hiding in a closet at his girlfriend’s apartment near NW 122nd Street and N Penn Avenue.

“There were a lot of red flags I should have paid attention to,” the woman said.

Police said Jarvis Dean is wanted for a parole violation in Escambia County, Florida.