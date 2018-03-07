Women strike, protest as the world marks Int'l Women's Day

Trump praises Sweden as a close ally, says he has been proven right in his criticism of the country's immigration policies

Trump praises Sweden as a close ally, says he has been proven right in his criticism of the country's immigration policies

A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself with his car

A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself with his car

Washington became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly

Washington became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly

Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policy

Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policy

West Virginia teachers returned to work as schools reopened Wednesday, still ecstatic at winning a sizeable pay increase through a massive mobilization that didn't back down when leaders offered less than what they wanted

West Virginia teachers returned to work as schools reopened Wednesday, still ecstatic at winning a sizeable pay increase through a massive mobilization that didn't back down when leaders offered less than what they wanted

Two high-profile Texas district attorneys have fallen short in their bids for re-election

Two high-profile Texas district attorneys have fallen short in their bids for re-election

Two high-profile Texas district attorneys have fallen short in their bids for re-election

Two high-profile Texas district attorneys have fallen short in their bids for re-election

A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizance

A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizance

Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people

Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people

The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England

The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England

A Mississippi proposal aims to test the US Supreme Court's limits on how soon a state can restrict abortion.

A Mississippi proposal aims to test the US Supreme Court's limits on how soon a state can restrict abortion.

A judge is recommending that President Donald Trump mute rather than block some Twitter followers to resolve a First Amendment lawsuit.

A judge is recommending that President Donald Trump mute rather than block some Twitter followers to resolve a First Amendment lawsuit.

U.S. scientists studying the effects of uranium mining around the Grand Canyon say President Donald Trump's budget proposal would halt their work.

U.S. scientists studying the effects of uranium mining around the Grand Canyon say President Donald Trump's budget proposal would halt their work.

(Katie Walton-Day/U.S. Geological Survey via AP, file). FILE--In this June 7, 2013, fie photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, scientists, from left, Christine Dowling, Adam Benthem, and David Naftz collect soil samples on the Canyon Mine proper...

(Katie Walton-Day/U.S. Geological Survey via AP, file). FILE--In this June 7, 2013, fie photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, scientists, from left, Christine Dowling, Adam Benthem, and David Naftz collect soil samples on the Canyon Mine proper...

An Arizona State University physics professor known for his work with the Doomsday Clock has been suspended from his job following allegations of sexual misconduct.

An Arizona State University physics professor known for his work with the Doomsday Clock has been suspended from his job following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Jupiter's poles are blanketed by geometric clusters of cyclones and its atmosphere is deeper than suspected.

Jupiter's poles are blanketed by geometric clusters of cyclones and its atmosphere is deeper than suspected.

An analysis of bones found in 1940 on a western Pacific Ocean island concludes they probably came from Amelia Earhart.

An analysis of bones found in 1940 on a western Pacific Ocean island concludes they probably came from Amelia Earhart.

(AP Photo, File). FILE - In a June 26, 1928 file photo, American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses with flowers as she arrives in Southampton, England, after her transatlantic flight on the "Friendship" from Burry Point, Wales. Bones found in 1940 on a wes...

(AP Photo, File). FILE - In a June 26, 1928 file photo, American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses with flowers as she arrives in Southampton, England, after her transatlantic flight on the "Friendship" from Burry Point, Wales. Bones found in 1940 on a wes...

Bones found in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, study says

Bones found in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, study says

The most comprehensive study of online fake information finds that false stories on Twitter travel six times faster and reach way more people than the truth.

The most comprehensive study of online fake information finds that false stories on Twitter travel six times faster and reach way more people than the truth.

Family members of those killed at a Florida high school are being asked to meet Gov. Rick Scott as he considers whether he'll sign a sweeping gun and school safety bill.

Family members of those killed at a Florida high school are being asked to meet Gov. Rick Scott as he considers whether he'll sign a sweeping gun and school safety bill.

(Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, is hugged and congratulated by House members as the gun and school safety bill passed the Florida House 67-50 in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Oliva shepherd the bil...

(Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, is hugged and congratulated by House members as the gun and school safety bill passed the Florida House 67-50 in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Oliva shepherd the bil...

A man who confessed to killing three people in a string of murders and now wants to be released from an Ohio prison under a plea deal is due in court.

A man who confessed to killing three people in a string of murders and now wants to be released from an Ohio prison under a plea deal is due in court.

(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP). This undated, file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows Nathaniel Cook. Cook, one of two brothers who admitted killing a 12-year-old girl during a string...

(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP). This undated, file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows Nathaniel Cook. Cook, one of two brothers who admitted killing a 12-year-old girl during a string...

Police say a 45-year-old man managed to sign a 16-year-old girl out of her Pennsylvania school 10 times in the last few months, despite not being related, and now the two are missing.

Police say a 45-year-old man managed to sign a 16-year-old girl out of her Pennsylvania school 10 times in the last few months, despite not being related, and now the two are missing.

(Allentown Police Department via AP). This combination from photos provided by Allentown, Pa., Police Department shows from left, Amy Yu and Kevin Esterly. Allentown police issued a missing person alert Wednesday, March 7, 2018 for Esterly and Yu. Th...

(Allentown Police Department via AP). This combination from photos provided by Allentown, Pa., Police Department shows from left, Amy Yu and Kevin Esterly. Allentown police issued a missing person alert Wednesday, March 7, 2018 for Esterly and Yu. Th...

Cops: Man got girl out of school 10 times; now both missing

Cops: Man got girl out of school 10 times; now both missing

(AP Photo/Francisco Seco). Women bang pots and pans as shooting slogans during a protest marking the beginning of a 24-hour women strike at the Sol square in Madrid, early Thursday, March 8, 2018. Women in Spain have been called for a 24-hour feminist ...

By The Associated Press



MADRID (AP) - Women across Europe and Asia shouted their demands for equality, respect and empowerment Thursday to mark International Women's Day, with protesters in Spain launching a 24-hour strike and crowds of demonstrators filling the streets of Manila, Seoul and New Delhi.

Spanish women were staging dozens of protests across the country against the wage gap and gender violence. In Barcelona, protesters disrupting traffic into the city center were pushed back by riot police.

In Madrid, hundreds of women gathered in its central square to demand change. Teresa Sonsur, a 38-year-old social services agency worker, said she wanted to end workplace discrimination.

"What we see in our job in social services is that the women are doing all the hard work, dealing with the customers, but in the positions of management it is always men," she said.

In some countries, protests were more muted.

International Women's Day is a public holiday in Russia, but opposition presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak was one of the few demonstrators in Moscow.

In a protest reminiscent of the #MeToo movement, which aims to hold those involved in sexual misconduct, and those who cover it up, accountable, Sobchak staged a solo picket outside the lower house of the Russian parliament to demand the resignation of a prominent lawmaker whom several female journalists accuse of sexual harassment.

On a lighter note, a leading French newspaper found a witty way of making its point about discrimination and the gender pay gap - by upping its price for men. The left-leaning daily Liberation said that for one day only, men would pay 50 euro cents more than women, in a reflection of the 25 percent less that women in France are paid, on average.

French President Emmanuel Macron said vowed to name and shame companies that don't respect the law on gender equality.

Across Asia, women came out to mark the day. In China, students at Tsinghua University used the day to make light of a proposed constitutional amendment to scrap term limits for the country's president. One banner joked that a boyfriend's term should also have no limits, while another said, "A country cannot exist without a constitution, as we cannot exist without you!"

But photos of the students' banners, like other content about the proposed amendment, were quickly censored on social media.

At rallies in the Pakistan capital Islamabad, its largest city Karachi, and the cultural capital of Lahore, women denounced violence against them in Pakistan, where nearly 1,000 women are killed by close relatives each year in so-called honor killings. Pakistani women have largely been deprived of their rights since the country gained independence in 1947.

Hundreds of activists in pink and purple shirts protested in downtown Manila against Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, calling him among the worst violators of women's rights in Asia. Protest leaders sang and danced in a boisterous rally in Plaza Miranda, handing red and white roses to mothers, sisters and widows of drug suspects slain under Duterte's crackdown on illegal drugs.

Human rights groups have condemned Duterte's sexist remarks, including one in which he asked troops to shoot female communist rebels in the genitals.

In Afghanistan, hundreds of women, who would have been afraid to leave their homes during Taliban rule, gathered in the capital to commemorate the day.

Hundreds of South Koreans, many wearing black and holding black #MeToo signs, rallied in central Seoul. South Korea's #MeToo movement has gained significant traction since January, when a female prosecutor began speaking openly about workplace mistreatment and sexual misconduct.

Several high-profile South Korean men have resigned from positions of power, including a governor who was a leading presidential contender before he was accused of repeatedly raping his female secretary.

In India, hundreds of women, including students, teachers and sex workers, marched through the capital to bring attention to domestic violence, sexual attacks and discrimination in jobs and wages.

"Unite against violence against women," one placard urged. "Man enough to say no to domestic abuse," said another. "My body, My choice."

India had its first female leader in 1966 when Indira Gandhi became prime minister, but Indian women are still often relegated to second-class citizenship.

In Africa, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni urged men to stop physically abusing their wives. Domestic violence is common in Uganda, although victims rarely report perpetrators to the police for fear of being stigmatized or thrown out of their homes.

"If you want to fight, why don't you look for a fellow man and fight?" Museveni said, calling domestic abusers cowards.

Back in Europe, the European Commission said in a statement published on Twitter that the continent "is one of the safest and most equal places for women in the world." On the other hand, it noted that "the path to full equality in practice is still a long one."

"The issue of gender equality is high on the agenda," Frans Timmermans, the European Commission's first vice-president, said, "but progress is still slow on the ground."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, considered by many to be one of the world's most powerful women, echoed those sentiments, saying in a video message the struggle for greater equality in Germany and worldwide must continue. She said "many women before us have made sacrifices and fought persistently so that women would have more rights ... but there's still a lot to do."

As if to prove that point, Belgian women's groups spoke out angrily as the world of sport provided an immediate and visible target for their struggle.

The Belgian football federation, saying it did not want to be taken "hostage" by women's groups, refused Thursday to back down from its decision to choose a rapper known for lacing his songs with misogynistic lyrics to produce its official World Cup song.

The Women's Forum, a coalition of Belgian women's groups, said it was unacceptable that an artist using degrading lyrics could be picked to produce what should be a unifying song.

In Rome, Catholic women challenged Pope Francis to give women a greater voice. Former Irish President Mary McAleese, an outspoken advocate for women's ordination and gay rights, accused the church's all-male leadership of refusing to change their entrenched second-class status.

Asia Argento, an Italian actress who helped launch the #MeToo movement, said she is launching a new movement, #WeToo, which aims to unite women against the power imbalance in favor of men.

___

Tim Sullivan in Delhi, Barry Hatton in Lisbon, Portugal, and AP correspondents around the world contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.