Community Organizations Preparing In Case Oklahoma Schools Shutdown

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Education Association says they are moving up a strike date for teachers to April 2. If the legislature fails to take action, the OEA says schools will close.

This, as community groups begin to plan to help those students who would be impacted by a school shut down.

At the Oklahoma City Boys and Girls Club they are already working on a plan.

“We know that it is going to take parents off guard, kids need a safe place to be, they need to be productive with caring adults. They need food,” explains Boys and Girls Club CEO Jane Sutter.

That was also the initial thought of the Oklahoma PTA. The statewide organization says they are trying to coordinate, what they call, wrap around services. President Etta Taylor says she sees it as a way their members can show their support for teachers.

“What we can do by helping them as parents and community members is backing them up and making sure the children are taken care of during this time,” said Taylor.

At the Boys and Girls Club, Sutter says they will keep their main club open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and are working with Oklahoma City Schools on what they can do with their other locations inside schools.

A YMCA spokesperson says they are also having conversations on how they can help. Also, the Oklahoma Food Bank says they are also meeting about helping kids get meals.

Sutter says all will likely collaborate to make sure needs are met.

