Tulsa Man Charged With Making Terrorism Threat Against VA

Tulsa County prosecutors file charges against a man accused of threatening a shooting at the Tulsa VA Center.

48-year-old Michael Thomas is charged with a terrorism hoax and two counts of attempting to performing an act of violence.

In court documents, police say Thomas posted "extremely threatening material" on his Facebook account in late February and VA employees advised Thomas was "displaying behavior that he typically does when he is of his medication."

Police are looking for Michael Thomas. If you know where he is, they ask that you call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.