Turley Mobile Home Destroyed By Fire

TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Authorities are trying to determine what caused a fire which destroyed Turley mobile home early Thursday.

The home is located at 62nd Street North and Xanthus.

At around 3 a.m., a next door neighbor tells News On 6 they called in the fire.

Firefighters from Turley and Tulsa arrived at the home a few minutes later.  The Tulsa Fire Department says it took firefighters 20 minutes to put the fire out. 

Firefighters say a man and woman inside at the time were able to get out safely.

