Turley Mobile Home Destroyed By Fire

Authorities are trying to determine what caused a fire which destroyed Turley mobile home early Thursday.

The home is located at 62nd Street North and Xanthus.

At around 3 a.m., a next door neighbor tells News On 6 they called in the fire.

Firefighters from Turley and Tulsa arrived at the home a few minutes later. The Tulsa Fire Department says it took firefighters 20 minutes to put the fire out.

Firefighters say a man and woman inside at the time were able to get out safely.