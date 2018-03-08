Child Hit By Car In Tulsa School Crosswalk

A young child was hit by a car in a crosswalk outside Springdale Elementary in Tulsa Thursday morning, March 8. Police say the 5 or 6 year-old child was crossing the road near Pine and Lewis when he was bumped by a vehicle backing up in a school drop-off zone.

The child fell down and complained of some elbow pain. Police don't believe the injury was serious, but the child was taken to the hospital to be checked out at his mother's request.

Officers at the scene told News On 6 they weren't planning to issue a citation to the driver.