Rogers County Men Released From Jail After Rape Accusations

News: Crime

Rogers County Men Released From Jail After Rape Accusations


Dylan Reedy and Michael Green Dylan Reedy and Michael Green
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -

Two men who were arrested on complaints of first-degree rape and aggravated assault and battery with great bodily injury have been released from the Rogers County Jail. The district attorney's office has declined to file charges against them.

Dylan Reedy and Michael Green were arrested after a woman told police she was at Reed's home for a party when the two men took her to a bedroom and took turns raping her.

2/22/2018 Related Story: Second Man Arrested In Claremore Sexual Assault, Beating

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office told News On 6 witness statements of people who were also present don't match those of the woman who accused Reedy and Green of sexual assault.

They said they are waiting on DNA results and pending those, charges could be filed. As for now, however; the two men are released from jail and no charges have been filed.

Green's attorneys said they knew their client was innocent and that they don't believe any new evidence will link him to the crime. They also said they believe it would be impossible for Green to be involved based on the timeline.

They said Green is a good 19-year-old citizen who has never been in trouble. They said he will continue to cooperate with the investigation.

