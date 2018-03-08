Part Of Highway 169 Near Owasso To Be Resurfaced - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Part Of Highway 169 Near Owasso To Be Resurfaced

Image of Highway 169 just north of 116th Street North near Owasso. Image of Highway 169 just north of 116th Street North near Owasso.
OWASSO, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission awarded a contract to resurface a stretch of Highway 169 near Owasso.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says Diamond Surface, Inc. from Rogers, Minnesota won the $2,006,703.55 contract for the work.

ODOT says the work will resurface 3.4 miles of Highway 169, from just south of the Highway 20/116th Street North intersection north to 146th Street North near Collinsville.

That part of the highway was built in the early 1990s and some of the concrete has deteriorated significantly since then.

The contract stipulates three types of repairs to the concrete: replacing the full depth of the concrete for any sections that need it, full depth patching of joints where needed, and installing dowel pins between sections of concrete. The contract says the full depth replacement of concrete sections will be the 1st priority and that every joint will be fixed by one of the options.

The contract gives the contractor 90 calendar days to complete the work. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane during the work. The contract includes fixing the pavement on the southbound 169 exit ramp to 116th Street North and the southbound entrance ramp to 169 from 116th Street North.

It says neither ramp can be closed for more than seven consecutive days and they can't be closed at the same time. 

ODOT says because the contract was just awarded so it isn't sure yet exactly when work will start, but it will be no sooner than a month from now. 

