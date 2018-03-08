Tulsa Police Looking For Bank Robber Who Pulled Gun On Teller

Police are looking for a man they say robbed a south Tulsa bank.

Officers responded to Arvest Bank near 91st and Delaware Thursday morning.

Sergeant Brandon Watkins said a man went into the bank, pointed a gun at a teller and demanded cash.

They said the man then ran from the scene. Police are trying to determine if the robber got in a vehicle.

Police said the suspect was described as a black male around 5-feet-5-inches and 5-feet-10-inches tall, around 220 pounds and was last seen wearing a plaid jacket with a hood.

Watkins said they are looking at video.

No one was injured.