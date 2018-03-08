Car Hits Two Tulsa Houses

Wide shot of the scene where the car hit the houses.

Image of the car where it came to rest against the house.

A car crashed into two houses in Tulsa Thursday morning.

The car hit one house then crashed into the wall of second home near 4th & Louisville at about 11 a.m.

Police said they believe the driver had a medical issue which caused him to run off the road.

The car hit the corner of one house and then collided with the side of the second, doing extensive damage to the second one.

Police said the man died, but family members said that's not true. Police later said the man died at the scene but first responders resuscitated him and he was in critical condition at the hospital.