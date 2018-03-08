Multi-County Grand Jury Investigates 2007 Denney Murders - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Multi-County Grand Jury Investigates 2007 Denney Murders

Image of Jack and Elaine Denney. Image of Jack and Elaine Denney.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Multi-County Grand Jury is investigating the murder of Jack and Elaine Denney in 2007, sources tell News On 6.

The Denneys were found dead in their home by their daughter on Christmas Day. Both were apparently killed by gunshot wounds.

The Denneys home was located in a rural area between Locust Grove and Peggs.

We've confirmed the Cherokee County Undersheriff and District Attorney Jack Thorpe appeared before the grand jury in Oklahoma City this week. Grand jury proceedings are secret until charges are filed. 

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a $10,000 reward for information in the case.

