Guilty Verdict Given In Tulsa Fatal Stabbing Case

A man suspected of a 2017 stabbing was found guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday afternoon.

5/10/2017 Related Story: Police Release Name Of Victim, Suspect In Fatal Tulsa Stabbing

Reginald Thompson was arrested in May of last year in connection with the fatal stabbing of Wade Warthen at a Tulsa home.

The jury recommended a ten year sentence, with Thompson's official sentencing scheduled for March 19th.